‘Brazil, I’m devastated’: Heartbroken fans react as Erling Haaland’s Norway send Selecao home; Neymar’s goal not enough

Millions of football fans are left heartbroken as Brazil have been knocked out of the FIFA World Cup 2026. Thanks to Erling Haaland’s brace, Norway defeated the Selecao 2-1 to move to the quarter-finals.

With this, Norway maintained their 100% undefeated record against the South American team. This was the 5th time these two teams clashed, and Brazil could not beat Norway.

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This is the first time since 1990 that Brazil has not reached the quarter-finals. Social media was flooded with reactions after Brazil, one of the most loved football teams in the world, were sent home. Here are some of the reactions.

“Brazil, I’m devastated.”

“Brazil, this was unacceptable. You had the talent, a world class coach in Carlo Ancelotti, and countless chances, but wasted them all. No excuses. Brazil is meant to fight for World Cups, not exit this early. Heartbroken and disappointed.”

“2 penalty kicks for Brazil and they still lost.”

“The goalkeeper started it first....Brazil did it to themselves...The score should have been 3-0.....but if you don’t score then the other team will......Law of football.”

“Brazil looked like total sh*t today. Pedro was needed on that team. Ancelotti left him home and brought Neymar. Madness.”

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“Watching Ancelotti’s Brazil after watching Pochettino’s USA is almost comical. Better players and none of them look like they have any idea how to play the game when they are together.”

“Brazil knocked out by Norway. Somewhere the ancestors of Brazil Football must be crying.”

“Imagine hitting two goals against Brazil, knocking them out of the World Cup and not even celebrating: Erling Haaland.”

“Brazil were more concerned with fairytales and manager bias than actually winning this World Cup. Almost half that squad had no business being there. Igor Thiago spent three straight games on the bench, while João Pedro was left at home.”

“End of an era for Brazil. Neymar has now retired.”

Also Read | Brazil have never beaten Norway: Check prediction for Vinicius Junior vs Haaland

After the game, Neymar indicated that he might not play for his national side anymore.

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"I tried, and I tried. Now, it's over. It started here, and it ends here," Neymar told a journalist after the game. He was seen in tears after the match.

“The Prince who became King in our hearts. From MetLife debut to MetLife farewell — you gave Brazil and the world pure magic for 16 years. 79 goals, endless dribbles, that smile through the pain. Obrigado Ney, forever our No.10,” wrote a fan about Neymar.

Brazil vs Norway: What Happened? The Brazil vs Norway game was goalless for most of it. Bruno Guimaraes missed an early penalty, which Orjan Nyland magnificently saved in the 13th minute. Teenage substitute Endrick then agonisingly poked a one-on-one chance wide.

Erling Haaland broke the deadlock in the 79th minute with a powerful downward header. He struck again in the 90th minute with a fierce low drive. Neymar, who did not play in the first 68 minutes, converted a consolation penalty deep into stoppage time.

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Haaland’s brace takes his World Cup tally to 7 goals overall. He is now level with Mbappe and Messi in the Golden Boot race. Norway advance to the quarter-finals on Saturday, 11 July.

About the Author Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More ✕ Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers.



Sounak brings newsroom experience across breaking news, explainers and long-form features. He has a strong emphasis on accuracy, verification and responsible storytelling. His work tracks audience behaviour, celebrity influence and the business of sport and cinema. He helps readers understand why a story matters beyond the headline.



Sounak has contributed to widely read digital publications. He continues to build a body of journalism shaped by consistency, speed and editorial clarity. He is particularly interested in the intersection of media, popular culture and public conversation in contemporary India.



At LiveMint, he writes daily coverage as well as analytical pieces that interpret numbers, trends and cultural moments in accessible language. His approach prioritises factual depth, balanced framing and reader trust. The reporting aligns with modern newsroom standards of transparency and credibility.



Outside daily reporting, he explores storytelling across formats including podcasts, filmmaking and narrative non-fiction. Through his journalism, Sounak aims to document the rhythms of modern entertainment and sports while maintaining rigorous editorial integrity.



Sounak continues to develop audience-focused journalism that connects speed with substance in a rapidly-changing information environment. His work seeks clarity, trust and lasting public value in every story he reports.