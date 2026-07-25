Brazil national team likely to play friendly in India after Australia matches in new 'Super FIFA Window'

The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) is finalizing an exciting international schedule for the Selecao in the first FIFA window after the World Cup. Plans are advancing for three friendlies between late September and early October 2026, with two confirmed games against Australia and a third fixture under negotiation in India.

Australia double-header details Brazil will face Australia twice in late September. The first match is set for September 25 in Townsville, followed by a second encounter on September 29 in Brisbane. These fixtures give the national team valuable game time against a competitive opponent while building momentum in the new international calendar.

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India friendly likely to take shape in Kolkata Alongside the Australia games, the CBF is in advanced talks for a third match in India. The proposed friendly is scheduled for early October in Kolkata, a major city in the far east of the country near the Bangladesh border. The opponent has not been confirmed yet, but discussions between the CBF and Indian organizers have progressed steadily.

Talks began during the recent World Cup, sparked by the huge presence of Brazilian fans in the region. Social media was filled with images of thousands of supporters wearing the famous yellow jersey, creating strong interest on both sides. Only final details remain before the agreement is made official and contracts are signed.

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Understanding the Super FIFA Window This schedule falls under FIFA’s new “Super FIFA Window.” The expanded international window lasts up to 16 days and allows national teams to play as many as four matches, mixing official fixtures and friendlies. The annual calendar now features reserved periods in March, June, a combined September-October block, and November. The longer window gives coaches more flexibility to manage player fitness and test different squad combinations after major tournaments.

Looking ahead to 2027 The CBF has also confirmed a clear goal for the following year. In 2027, the federation wants to increase the number of friendlies staged inside Brazil. The priority is to take the national team to cities that rarely host Selecao matches, giving fans across the country more chances to see their team in person.