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Brazil national team likely to play friendly in India after Australia matches in new 'Super FIFA Window'

With only final paperwork left on the India fixture, Brazilian fans can look forward to an active September-October window that spans two continents.

Aachal Maniyar
Published25 Jul 2026, 02:04 AM IST
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Brazil's Neymar Jr, Igor Thiago, Endrick and Douglas Santos celebrate after the match (file photo)
Brazil's Neymar Jr, Igor Thiago, Endrick and Douglas Santos celebrate after the match (file photo)(REUTERS)
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The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) is finalizing an exciting international schedule for the Selecao in the first FIFA window after the World Cup. Plans are advancing for three friendlies between late September and early October 2026, with two confirmed games against Australia and a third fixture under negotiation in India.

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Australia double-header details

Brazil will face Australia twice in late September. The first match is set for September 25 in Townsville, followed by a second encounter on September 29 in Brisbane. These fixtures give the national team valuable game time against a competitive opponent while building momentum in the new international calendar.

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India friendly likely to take shape in Kolkata

Alongside the Australia games, the CBF is in advanced talks for a third match in India. The proposed friendly is scheduled for early October in Kolkata, a major city in the far east of the country near the Bangladesh border. The opponent has not been confirmed yet, but discussions between the CBF and Indian organizers have progressed steadily.

Talks began during the recent World Cup, sparked by the huge presence of Brazilian fans in the region. Social media was filled with images of thousands of supporters wearing the famous yellow jersey, creating strong interest on both sides. Only final details remain before the agreement is made official and contracts are signed.

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Understanding the Super FIFA Window

This schedule falls under FIFA’s new “Super FIFA Window.” The expanded international window lasts up to 16 days and allows national teams to play as many as four matches, mixing official fixtures and friendlies. The annual calendar now features reserved periods in March, June, a combined September-October block, and November. The longer window gives coaches more flexibility to manage player fitness and test different squad combinations after major tournaments.

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Looking ahead to 2027

The CBF has also confirmed a clear goal for the following year. In 2027, the federation wants to increase the number of friendlies staged inside Brazil. The priority is to take the national team to cities that rarely host Selecao matches, giving fans across the country more chances to see their team in person.

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These upcoming friendlies in Australia and the potential game in India mark an important step for Brazil as it rebuilds after the World Cup. The expanded Super FIFA Window offers more opportunities for competitive matches, while the push for domestic friendlies in 2027 shows a commitment to bringing the national team closer to supporters at home.

About the Author

Aachal Maniyar

Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More

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