Brazil national team likely to play friendly in India after Australia matches in new 'Super FIFA Window'

The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) is finalizing an exciting international schedule for the Selecao in the first FIFA window after the World Cup. Plans are advancing for three friendlies between late September and early October 2026, with two confirmed games against Australia and a third fixture under negotiation in India.

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Australia double-header details Brazil will face Australia twice in late September. The first match is set for September 25 in Townsville, followed by a second encounter on September 29 in Brisbane. These fixtures give the national team valuable game time against a competitive opponent while building momentum in the new international calendar.

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India friendly likely to take shape in Kolkata Alongside the Australia games, the CBF is in advanced talks for a third match in India. The proposed friendly is scheduled for early October in Kolkata, a major city in the far east of the country near the Bangladesh border. The opponent has not been confirmed yet, but discussions between the CBF and Indian organizers have progressed steadily.

Talks began during the recent World Cup, sparked by the huge presence of Brazilian fans in the region. Social media was filled with images of thousands of supporters wearing the famous yellow jersey, creating strong interest on both sides. Only final details remain before the agreement is made official and contracts are signed.

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Understanding the Super FIFA Window This schedule falls under FIFA’s new “Super FIFA Window.” The expanded international window lasts up to 16 days and allows national teams to play as many as four matches, mixing official fixtures and friendlies. The annual calendar now features reserved periods in March, June, a combined September-October block, and November. The longer window gives coaches more flexibility to manage player fitness and test different squad combinations after major tournaments.

Looking ahead to 2027 The CBF has also confirmed a clear goal for the following year. In 2027, the federation wants to increase the number of friendlies staged inside Brazil. The priority is to take the national team to cities that rarely host Selecao matches, giving fans across the country more chances to see their team in person.

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These upcoming friendlies in Australia and the potential game in India mark an important step for Brazil as it rebuilds after the World Cup. The expanded Super FIFA Window offers more opportunities for competitive matches, while the push for domestic friendlies in 2027 shows a commitment to bringing the national team closer to supporters at home.

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.