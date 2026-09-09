Brazil squad for India FIFA friendly: Vinicius Junior, Raphinha headline Carlo Ancelotti's 26-member contingent

Carlo Ancelotti has named Vinicius Junior and Raphinha in a 26-man Brazil squad for the historic international friendly against India at Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on October 3.

The list, released on September 9, is Ancelotti’s first since Brazil’s 2026 World Cup exit. The Selecao topped their group but never looked convincing and were knocked out 2-1 by Erling Haaland’s Norway in the last 16. That early departure stretched Brazil’s wait for a sixth World Cup title, last won in 2002.

Advertisement

Carlo Ancelotti closes a World Cup generation The campaign also ended the international careers of several senior figures. Neymar, Casemiro and Danilo are not in this squad and will not be called again.

Carlo Ancelotti said, “I think this World Cup marks the end of a generation of very important players. Starting with Neymar, going through Danilo, Casemiro, all those players who were over 30 years old at the World Cup.”

“We are going to map out new players who can enter, I’m not saying for the next World Cup in 2030, but who can already be competitive in the first objective, which is the Copa America in 2028.”

“I’m not going to say I’m going to replace all 26 players. We’re going to keep some important players who can continue the work, like Marquinhos, to name one.”

Advertisement

“I think it’s important that you stay to give a sign of continuity to the work. But the idea is to change, to bring in a new generation.”

Full 26-man Brazil squad Goalkeepers: Hugo Souza (Corinthians), Pedro Morisco (Coritiba), Otavio (Cruzeiro).

Defenders: Artur Dias (Athletico-PR), Douglas Santos (Zenit), Gabriel Magalhaes (Arsenal), Jair (Nottingham Forest), Marquinhos (PSG), Matheuzinho (Corinthians), Mauro Junior (PSV), Vitor Reis (Manchester City), Wesley (Roma).

Midfielders: Andrey Santos (Manchester United), Breno Bidon (Corinthians), Bruno Guimaraes, Danilo Santos (Botafogo), Douglas Luiz (Juventus), Gabriel Bontempo (Santos).

Forwards: Endrick (Real Madrid), Estevao (Chelsea), Joao Pedro (Chelsea), Pedro (Flamengo), Raphinha (Barcelona), Rayan (Bournemouth), Samuel Lino (Flamengo), Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid).

Stars stay, but the door is open to youth That mix shows in the new group. Vinicius Junior and Endrick remain from Real Madrid. Raphinha is in from Barcelona. Bruno Guimaraes, now at Arsenal, sits in midfield with Manchester United’s Andrey Santos and Juventus’ Douglas Luiz. Chelsea’s Estavão and Joao Pedro add more attacking depth.

Advertisement

Ten players based in Brazil have been called, including Flamengo forwards Pedro and Samuel Lino and Corinthians pair Hugo Souza and Breno Bidon. Ten names are first-time senior call-ups. The goalkeeping unit is new too, with Hugo Souza, Pedro Morisco and Otavio replacing the usual World Cup keepers. Marquinhos is the main continuity piece at the back, joined by Arsenal’s Gabriel Magalhaes, Manchester City’s Vitor Reis and Roma’s Wesley.

Ancelotti called it a balanced list built for the next cycle. “This is a balanced list, with players who were at the World Cup. It will be important for the next generation,” he said. “We have to prioritize young players who will be of age for the next World Cup, or the next Copa America.”

Advertisement

Historic night waiting in Kolkata Brazil first fly to Australia, then continue to India for what will be the Seleção’s first senior men’s match on Indian soil.

Brazil’s schedule for the September-October FIFA international window:

September 25, 2026: Brazil vs Australia

September 29, 2026: Brazil vs Australia

October 3, 2026: Brazil vs India

The India game is at the VYBK Stadium in Kolkata. For the Blue Tigers it is a rare home test against one of world football’s biggest names. For Carlo Ancelotti, it is a low-pressure window to look at new faces before the 2028 Copa America becomes the real target.

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.