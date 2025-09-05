Brazil vs Chile: Who is Estevao Willian, the 18-year-old who has become youngest player since Pelé to score for Brazil

With Brazilian National Team defeated Chile 3-0 at the Maracanã on Friday, Brazil's 18-year-old Estevao Willian etched his name in the history of the National Team and became the youngest player since Pelé to score for Brazil in 'non-friendly' matches, reported Yahoo Sports.

Estevao Willian, follows Pele, who in 1958 at the age of 17 years and 4 months scored in the final against Sweden and secured Brazil's first world title. Estevao is now just 18 years and 4 months old.

While playing for the national side, Estevao in the 38th minute produced a lovely overhead kick to put it into the back of the net.

About Estevao Willian: The 18-year-old winger moved from Palmeiras to Europe and joined Chelsea this summer for a reported €34 million. However, his deal may exceed up to €57 million including bonuses based on how well he plays.

Prior to moving to Chelsea, Estevao had hit headlines around the world by scoring against Chelsea in the quarterfinals of the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup while still playing for Palmeiras.

Since moving to London, Estavao has done well in both pre-season and competitive games. He has scored against Bayer Leverkusen in a friendly and also set up a goal in one of his first Premier League games, reported ChelseaFC online.

Considered one of the best young footballers in the world, Estêvão was born in Sao Paulo's Franca. he began his youth career with the academy of Cruzeiro in 2017 and signed a professional contract with Nike in 2018.

This made him the youngest Brazilian player to sign with the company, surpassing Real Madrid forward Rodrygo.

He made his professional debut for Palmeiras on December 7, 2023, as he came off the bench in the 78th minute of a 1–1 draw away at Cruzeiro.

Estêvão became the club's fourth youngest player ever at 16 years and 8 months. He came back to the Palmeiras U-20 team for the Copinha 2024 and scored his first goal for Palmeiras in a 3–1 win over Liverpool during the 2024 Copa Libertadores group stage on April 24, 2024. This made him the third player under 17 to achieve this feat, following Ângelo Gabriel and Endrick.

Estêvão played his final game for Palmeiras in the quarter-finals of the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup on July 4, 2025. He featured for Chelsea in a pre-season friendly against Bundesliga side Bayer 04 Leverkusen on August 8, 2025. He made his first start for Chelsea in the Premier League in a 5-1 win against West Ham.

