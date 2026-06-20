Brazil vs Haiti LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Vinicius & Co aim to stay alive in Philadelphia, Neymar misses again

Brazil vs Haiti LIVE Score, World Cup 2026: Brazil will look to get their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign back on track when they face Haiti in their second Group C match on Saturday in Philadelphia. The Selecao, who are without Neymar due to injury, were held to a 1-1 draw against Morocco while Haiti are coming after a loss to Scotland.

With Scotland leading Group C on three points following their victory over Haiti, Brazil knows a win in Philadelphia would boost their chances of progressing to the knockout stage. Head coach Carlo Ancelotti expressed confidence that his side can overcome the shortcomings exposed in their tournament opener.

Where to watch Brazil vs Haiti on TV and online?

In India, ZEE5 has secured the media broadcast rights of the FIFA World Cup 2026. The Brazil vs Haiti clash will be televised on Unite8 Sports channels from 6 AM IST. Live streaming of Brazil vs Haiti will be available on ZEE5.

Brazil vs Haiti head to head

Brazil enjoy a 3-0 head-to-head record against Haiti in international football, scoring 17 goals overall, and conceding just one. Brazil's biggest victory over Haiti is a 7-1 victory in Copa America, 10 years back. This is the first time, Brazil are facing Haiti in a FIFA World Cup match.

Brazil vs Haiti starting lineups

Brazil: Alisson; Danilo, Gabriel Magalhaes, Marquinhos, Douglas Santos; Casemiro, Bruno Guimaraes, Lucas Paqueta; Matheus Cunha, Raphinha, Vinicius Jr

Haiti: Johny Placide; Carlens Arcus, Ricardo Ade, Hannes Delcroix, Martin Experience, Jean-Kevin Duverne; Jean-Ricner Bellegarde, Danley Jean Jacques; Ruben Providence, Josue Casimir, Frantzdy Pierrot