Brazil vs Haiti LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Vinicius & Co aim to stay alive in Philadelphia, Neymar misses again

Brazil vs Haiti LIVE Score, World Cup 2026: Brazil will look to get their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign back on track when they face Haiti in their second Group C match on Saturday in Philadelphia. The Selecao, who are without Neymar due to injury, were held to a 1-1 draw against Morocco while Haiti are coming after a loss to Scotland.
With Scotland leading Group C on three points following their victory over Haiti, Brazil knows a win in Philadelphia would boost their chances of progressing to the knockout stage. Head coach Carlo Ancelotti expressed confidence that his side can overcome the shortcomings exposed in their tournament opener.
In India, ZEE5 has secured the media broadcast rights of the FIFA World Cup 2026. The Brazil vs Haiti clash will be televised on Unite8 Sports channels from 6 AM IST. Live streaming of Brazil vs Haiti will be available on ZEE5.
Brazil enjoy a 3-0 head-to-head record against Haiti in international football, scoring 17 goals overall, and conceding just one. Brazil's biggest victory over Haiti is a 7-1 victory in Copa America, 10 years back. This is the first time, Brazil are facing Haiti in a FIFA World Cup match.
Brazil: Alisson; Danilo, Gabriel Magalhaes, Marquinhos, Douglas Santos; Casemiro, Bruno Guimaraes, Lucas Paqueta; Matheus Cunha, Raphinha, Vinicius Jr
Haiti: Johny Placide; Carlens Arcus, Ricardo Ade, Hannes Delcroix, Martin Experience, Jean-Kevin Duverne; Jean-Ricner Bellegarde, Danley Jean Jacques; Ruben Providence, Josue Casimir, Frantzdy Pierrot
Haiti: Johny Placide; Carlens Arcus, Ricardo Ade, Hannes Delcroix, Martin Experience, Jean-Kevin Duverne; Jean-Ricner Bellegarde, Danley Jean Jacques; Ruben Providence, Josue Casimir, Frantzdy Pierrot
Brazil: Alisson; Danilo, Gabriel Magalhaes, Marquinhos, Douglas Santos; Casemiro, Bruno Guimaraes, Lucas Paqueta; Matheus Cunha, Raphinha, Vinicius Jr
Haiti also made two changes from their opening 1-0 defeat by Scotland, bringing in an extra defender in Jean-Kevin Duverne and forward Josue Casimir to replace Louicius Deedson and Wilson Isidor.
Carlo Ancelotti gives another chance to midfielders Casemiro and Lucas Paqueta, who start after struggling against Morocco. Cunha will play alongside Vinicius Jr and Raphinha up front.
Brazil selected forward Matheus Cunha and right back Danilo to start ahead of Igor Thiago and Roger Ibanez against Haiti as Carlo Ancelotti made two changes to the team after a 1-1 draw with Morocco in their Group C opener.
In India, ZEE5 has secured the media broadcast rights of the FIFA World Cup 2026. The Brazil vs Haiti clash will be televised on Unite8 Sports channels from 6 AM IST. Live streaming of Brazil vs Haiti will be available on ZEE5.
Brazil enjoy a 3-0 head-to-head record against Haiti in international football, scoring 17 goals overall, and conceding just one. Brazil's biggest victory over Haiti is a 7-1 victory in Copa America, 10 years back. This is the first time, Brazil are facing Haiti in a FIFA World Cup match.
Brazil are coming into this game after a 1-1 draw against Morocco in their group C opener. Vinicius Junior scored the only goal for Brazil in the previous game. On the other hand, Haiti were beaten by a solitary goal against Scotland.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Brazil vs Haiti clash in Group C at the FIFA World Cup 2026.
Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025. <br><br> While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen. <br><br> If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at <a href="koushik.paul@htdigital.in">koushik.paul@htdigital.in</a>.
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