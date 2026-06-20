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Brazil vs Haiti LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Matheus Cunha combines with Vinicius as Brazil take lead in first half

Brazil vs Haiti LIVE, FIFA World Cup 2026: Making his start for the first time in FIFA World Cup 2026, Manchester United's Matheus Cunha gives Brazil the lead just before the hydration break. The scoreline says Brazil 1-0 Haiti.

Koushik Paul
Updated20 Jun 2026, 06:32:57 AM IST
Brazil vs Haiti LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Brazil's Matheus Cunha celebrates after scoring.
Brazil vs Haiti LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Brazil's Matheus Cunha celebrates after scoring.(AP Photo)

Brazil vs Haiti LIVE Score, World Cup 2026: Brazil selected forward Matheus Cunha and right back Danilo to start ahead of Igor Thiago and Roger Ibanez in a Group C FIFA World Cup 2026 match against Haiti as Carlo Ancelotti made two changes to the team after a 1-1 draw with Morocco in their opener.

Ancelotti gave another chance to midfielders Casemiro and Lucas Paqueta, who start after struggling against Morocco. Cunha will play alongside Vinicius Jr and Raphinha up front. Neymar did not make the trip as he is still recovering from a calf injury which has him sidelined for over a month.

Haiti also made two changes from their opening 1-0 defeat by Scotland, bringing in an extra defender in Jean-Kevin Duverne and forward Josue Casimir to replace Louicius Deedson and Wilson Isidor.

Where to watch Brazil vs Haiti on TV and online?

In India, ZEE5 has secured the media broadcast rights of the FIFA World Cup 2026. The Brazil vs Haiti clash will be televised on Unite8 Sports channels from 6 AM IST. Live streaming of Brazil vs Haiti will be available on ZEE5.

Brazil vs Haiti head to head

Brazil enjoy a 3-0 head-to-head record against Haiti in international football, scoring 17 goals overall, and conceding just one. Brazil's biggest victory over Haiti is a 7-1 victory in Copa America, 10 years back. This is the first time, Brazil are facing Haiti in a FIFA World Cup match.

Brazil vs Haiti starting lineups

Brazil: Alisson; Danilo, Gabriel Magalhaes, Marquinhos, Douglas Santos; Casemiro, Bruno Guimaraes, Lucas Paqueta; Matheus Cunha, Raphinha, Vinicius Jr

Haiti: Johny Placide; Carlens Arcus, Ricardo Ade, Hannes Delcroix, Martin Experience, Jean-Kevin Duverne; Jean-Ricner Bellegarde, Danley Jean Jacques; Ruben Providence, Josue Casimir, Frantzdy Pierrot

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20 Jun 2026, 06:28:25 AM IST

Brazil vs Haiti LIVE: Matheus Cunha gives Brazil the lead

GOOOAAALLLLLLLLLLL!!!!!! Matheus Cunha scores and brings up his trademark dance celebration. Vinicius Junior gets the ball inside the box, takes it on the left, and shots only to see it blocked by the Haitian goalkeeper. The ball finds Cunha in front of the goal as the Manchester United star had no problem in finding the back of an empty net. Brazil 1-0 Haiti (24')

20 Jun 2026, 06:24:25 AM IST

Brazil vs Haiti LIVE: Vinicius Junior's shot goes wide

Besides the Raphinha goal that was ruled off-side, the Haitian defence stood tall against all the Brazilian attacks. Matheus Cunha, who had a brilliant season with Manchester United, is involving himself in the buildup by dropping deep. Meanwhile, Vinicius Junior's shot off the corner went wide. Brazil 0-0 Haiti (19')

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20 Jun 2026, 06:16:34 AM IST

Brazil vs Haiti LIVE: Raphinha scores, but ruled off side

GOOOOOOAAALLLLLLL!!!!! Brazil take the lead through Raphinha in the 11th minute. Raphinha runs through the right flank, dribbles past a few defenders to slot it home with a left-footer. But the referee rules it off side. Tough luck for the Brazilians. Brazil 0-0 Haiti (11')

20 Jun 2026, 06:12:09 AM IST

Brazil vs Haiti LIVE: Brazil dominate ball possession early

Brazil are dominating early ball possession in Philaelphia. Raphinha tried to create some space and run along but couldn't. Meanwhile, Vinicius is brought down by Jean Jacques on the left flank. The Real Madrid star looks in some pain initially bur recovers to carry on. Brazil 0-0 Haiti (7')

20 Jun 2026, 06:03:20 AM IST

Brazil vs Haiti LIVE: What happened last time?

For the unknown, Brazil have scored 17 goals past Haiti in their three encounters so far in international football. The last time both these teams met, Brazil scored won 7-1.

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20 Jun 2026, 05:58:38 AM IST

Brazil vs Haiti LIVE: Time for National Anthems

Time for National Anthems as Brazil and Haiti players walk out in Philadelphia. Brazil go first, followed by Haiti.

20 Jun 2026, 05:34:04 AM IST

Brazil vs Haiti LIVE: Why is Neymar not playing?

Neymar did not make the trip as he is still recovering from a calf injury which has him sidelined for over a month. "He will remain in New Jersey to optimize the final phase of his recovery process," the Brazil Football Federation had said in a statement.

20 Jun 2026, 05:26:59 AM IST

Brazil vs Haiti LIVE: Haiti starting lineup

Haiti: Johny Placide; Carlens Arcus, Ricardo Ade, Hannes Delcroix, Martin Experience, Jean-Kevin Duverne; Jean-Ricner Bellegarde, Danley Jean Jacques; Ruben Providence, Josue Casimir, Frantzdy Pierrot

20 Jun 2026, 05:26:41 AM IST

Brazil vs Haiti LIVE: Brazil starting lineup

Brazil: Alisson; Danilo, Gabriel Magalhaes, Marquinhos, Douglas Santos; Casemiro, Bruno Guimaraes, Lucas Paqueta; Matheus Cunha, Raphinha, Vinicius Jr

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20 Jun 2026, 05:26:23 AM IST

Brazil vs Haiti LIVE: Haiti make two changes

Haiti also made two changes from their opening 1-0 defeat by Scotland, bringing in an extra defender in Jean-Kevin Duverne and forward Josue Casimir to replace Louicius Deedson and Wilson Isidor.

20 Jun 2026, 05:25:54 AM IST

Brazil vs Haiti LIVE: Another chance for Casemiro and Lucas Paqueta

Carlo Ancelotti gives another chance to midfielders Casemiro and Lucas Paqueta, who start after struggling against Morocco. Cunha will play alongside Vinicius Jr and Raphinha up front.

20 Jun 2026, 05:25:04 AM IST

Brazil vs Haiti LIVE: Carlo Ancelotti makes two changes

Brazil selected forward Matheus Cunha and right back Danilo to start ahead of Igor Thiago and Roger Ibanez against Haiti as Carlo Ancelotti made two changes to the team after a 1-1 draw with Morocco in their Group C opener.

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20 Jun 2026, 05:23:11 AM IST

Brazil vs Haiti LIVE: Where and where to watch?

In India, ZEE5 has secured the media broadcast rights of the FIFA World Cup 2026. The Brazil vs Haiti clash will be televised on Unite8 Sports channels from 6 AM IST. Live streaming of Brazil vs Haiti will be available on ZEE5.

20 Jun 2026, 05:22:53 AM IST

Brazil vs Haiti LIVE: Head to head stats

Brazil enjoy a 3-0 head-to-head record against Haiti in international football, scoring 17 goals overall, and conceding just one. Brazil's biggest victory over Haiti is a 7-1 victory in Copa America, 10 years back. This is the first time, Brazil are facing Haiti in a FIFA World Cup match.

20 Jun 2026, 05:22:35 AM IST

Brazil vs Haiti LIVE: How have both teams performed in the previous games?

Brazil are coming into this game after a 1-1 draw against Morocco in their group C opener. Vinicius Junior scored the only goal for Brazil in the previous game. On the other hand, Haiti were beaten by a solitary goal against Scotland.

20 Jun 2026, 05:19:06 AM IST

Brazil vs Haiti LIVE: Hello

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Brazil vs Haiti clash in Group C at the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Fifa World Cup 2026
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