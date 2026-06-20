Brazil vs Haiti LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Matheus Cunha combines with Vinicius as Brazil take lead in first half

Brazil vs Haiti LIVE Score, World Cup 2026: Brazil selected forward Matheus Cunha and right back Danilo to start ahead of Igor Thiago and Roger Ibanez in a Group C FIFA World Cup 2026 match against Haiti as Carlo Ancelotti made two changes to the team after a 1-1 draw with Morocco in their opener.

Ancelotti gave another chance to midfielders Casemiro and Lucas Paqueta, who start after struggling against Morocco. Cunha will play alongside Vinicius Jr and Raphinha up front. Neymar did not make the trip as he is still recovering from a calf injury which has him sidelined for over a month.

Haiti also made two changes from their opening 1-0 defeat by Scotland, bringing in an extra defender in Jean-Kevin Duverne and forward Josue Casimir to replace Louicius Deedson and Wilson Isidor.

Where to watch Brazil vs Haiti on TV and online?

In India, ZEE5 has secured the media broadcast rights of the FIFA World Cup 2026. The Brazil vs Haiti clash will be televised on Unite8 Sports channels from 6 AM IST. Live streaming of Brazil vs Haiti will be available on ZEE5.

Brazil vs Haiti head to head

Brazil enjoy a 3-0 head-to-head record against Haiti in international football, scoring 17 goals overall, and conceding just one. Brazil's biggest victory over Haiti is a 7-1 victory in Copa America, 10 years back. This is the first time, Brazil are facing Haiti in a FIFA World Cup match.

Brazil vs Haiti starting lineups

Brazil: Alisson; Danilo, Gabriel Magalhaes, Marquinhos, Douglas Santos; Casemiro, Bruno Guimaraes, Lucas Paqueta; Matheus Cunha, Raphinha, Vinicius Jr

Haiti: Johny Placide; Carlens Arcus, Ricardo Ade, Hannes Delcroix, Martin Experience, Jean-Kevin Duverne; Jean-Ricner Bellegarde, Danley Jean Jacques; Ruben Providence, Josue Casimir, Frantzdy Pierrot