Brazil vs Haiti match: Outrage against ZEE5; fans complain about disruption in FIFA World Cup 2026 live streaming

Football fans are complaining about an alleged disruption to the live streaming of the Brazil vs Haiti match on ZEE5. Social media users are accusing ZEE5 of poor service.

“Seriously, ZEE5? I paid for a FIFA WC subscription, but Brazil's match is still loading 10 mins in! Your app isn't even working. FIFA, why contract with them if they can't even stream live?” posted one user.

Another user wrote, “Pirated sites have better quality than ZEE5.”

“ZEE5, look into this. I am not able to watch the Brazil match even after paying a subscription. This is not acceptable,” came from another fan.

Wtf is wrong with ZEE5? I have a FIFA subscription, but still...It says ‘Oops! No Information available’," wrote another user.

When we checked the website, ZEE5 displayed an error and was not live-streaming the FIFA World Cup 2026 match. The ZEE5 error code 4-3001-0 does not specify any particular issue. It indicates a network connection failure or an issue loading streaming data, which means the problem can be just anything.

We checked the network connection using Speedtest, as recommended by ZEE5 when this error occurs. The internet connection was found to be “excellent” and “more than fast enough for seamless streaming”.

The download speed was 46.31 Mbps, which easily met the 5–10 Mbps requirement for streaming ZEE5 content smoothly in Full HD or 4K resolution.

We tried logging out and back in to resolve any login issues. However, upon logging out, we could not log in. It displayed another error. It displayed the same error on incognito mode.

View full Image View full Image Here are the errors displayed on ZEE5

The app, however, was streaming the Group C match without any error.

Brazil vs Haiti Match Brazil lead Haiti 3-0 at half-time in their Group C opener. The match is being played at Philadelphia Stadium. It was the first time in 24 years that Brazil scored 3 goals in the first half of a World Cup match.

Matheus Cunha is the story of the first half. He broke the deadlock in the 23rd minute on his return to the starting XI. He struck again in the 36th minute with a powerful left-footed finish into the top corner.

Then, at the 45+3 minute, Vinicius Junior outsmarted the Haitian goalkeeper to score a spectacular goal. It was Brazil’s 3rd goal of the match.

Brazil nearly opened the scoring earlier through Raphinha in the 12th minute. However, the goal was ruled out for offside. Raphinha was then substituted off in the 39th minute, making way for Rayan.

Haiti have deployed a defensive 5-4-1 low block. Brazil's counter-press has consistently punished them whenever they move forward. Haiti need to avoid defeat in this match to stay alive in the FIFA World Cup 2026.