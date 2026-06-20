Brazil vs Haiti: Why Neymar didn't make trip to Philadelphia for crucial Group C clash at FIFA World Cup 2026? Revealed

Neymar Jr once again missed Brazil's game as the 34-year-old remained at the team's training base in New Jersey and didn't travel with the squad for their crucial Group C encounter against Haiti in Philadelphia. The former Barcelona star had earlier missed Brazil's 1-1 draw against Morocco and witnessed the entire game from the bench.

Advertisement

Despite carrying an injury, Neymar was picked up by Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti in their 26-man roster for the FIFA World Cup 2026, something that was being debated ever since the travelling squad was announced. Neymar had undergone tests on his right calf on Monday to determine the progress of the injury that he sustained while playing with Santos on May 17.

On the eve of the game on Friday, the Brazilian Football Federation stated that Neymar isn't travelling to Philadelphia for the match against Haiti. "He will remain in New Jersey to optimize the final phase of his recovery process," the federation said in a statement.

Neymar's latest fitness update Neymar, who plays for Santos currently, was back at training for the first time at this FIFA World Cup in Tuesday. He did physical conditioning exercises mostly and rejoined his teammates for parts of the session the day after. He is yet to train in fuller sessions with the rest of the team.

Advertisement

Neymar will continue his recovery at the facilities of the team's hotel.

Brazil's forward Neymar takes part in an MD-1 training session at Columbia Park Training Facility in Morristown, New jersey.

Despite missing on their first two games, Ancelotti hopeful of getting Neymar in full fitness during the knockout stages. "Neymar is working very hard to recover as quickly as possible. When we called up Neymar, we did it not just because of his technical quality, which is undeniable.

Advertisement

Also Read | Is Neymar playing in Brazil vs Morocco at FIFA World Cup 2026 today?

"But also because of his experience, he could represent an example for the younger players on the team," Ancelotti had said.

Carlo Ancelotti makes two changes Brazil selected forward Matheus Cunha and right back Danilo to start ahead of Igor Thiago and Roger Ibanez against Haiti as Ancelotti made two changes to the team after a 1-1 draw with Morocco in their Group C opener.

Ancelotti gave another chance to midfielders Casemiro and Lucas Paqueta, who start after struggling against Morocco. Cunha will play alongside Vinicius Jr and Raphinha up front.

Haiti also made two changes from their opening 1-0 defeat by Scotland, bringing in an extra defender in Jean-Kevin Duverne and forward Josue Casimir to replace Louicius Deedson and Wilson Isidor.

Advertisement

Brazil vs Haiti starting lineups Brazil: Alisson; Danilo, Gabriel Magalhaes, Marquinhos, Douglas Santos; Casemiro, Bruno Guimaraes, Lucas Paqueta; Matheus Cunha, Raphinha, Vinicius Jr

Haiti: Johny Placide; Carlens Arcus, Ricardo Ade, Hannes Delcroix, Martin Experience, Jean-Kevin Duverne; Jean-Ricner Bellegarde, Danley Jean Jacques; Ruben Providence, Josue Casimir, Frantzdy Pierrot

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in