Brazil vs Japan LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Vinicius Jr starts with Matheus Cunha, Neymar likely to come later

Brazil vs Japan LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Brazil manager Carlo Ancelotti named an unchanged side for the FIFA World Cup 2026 round-of-32 match against Japan, keeping faith with the team who beat Scotland 3-0 in their final Group C game. Japan made four changes as they try to beat the five-time champions at a World Cup for the first time.
Forward Rayan, 19, makes his second start for Brazil in place of the injured Raphinha alongside Matheus Cunha and Vinicius Jr. Neymar to start on the bench again as he continues recovery from calf injury.
Japan's Yukinari Sugawara, Ko Itakura, Ayumu Seko and Ao Tanaka are dropped as they play a five-man defence, with Shogo Taniguchi, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Junya Ito and Kaishu Sano in the starting side. Takefusa Kubo on the bench as he nurses ankle injury.
Brazil: Alisson; Danilo, Gabriel Magalhaes, Marquinhos, Douglas Santos; Casemiro, Bruno Guimaraes, Lucas Paqueta; Matheus Cunha, Rayan, Vinicius Jr.
Japan: Zion Suzuki; Hiroki Ito, Shogo Taniguchi, Takehiro Tomiyasu; Ritsu Doan, Daizen Maeda, Keito Nakamura, Junya Ito, Daichi Kamada, Kaishu Sano; Ayase Ueda.
ZEE5 is the official broadcaster of the FIFA World Cup 2026 for the Indian audiences. The Brazil vs Japan clash will be telecast live on Unite8 Sports channels from 10:30 PM IST. Live streaming of Brazil vs Japan will be available on the Zee5 app and website.
Here come players of both the teams along with the referees for the national anthems. The players line-up in the middle. Brazil will go first, followed by Japan.
The first and last time Brazil played Japan at the FIFA World Cup was in 2002. Brazil won the game 4-1 and eventually lifted the title.
“It was a good experience to know that Japan are one of the best teams in the world. We have full respect for them and will prepare for the game like it is a final, because to us it is a final,” Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti said before the match.
“We need a strong mind and strong hearts. We have to be ready for anything that could take place in a knockout match, such as extra-time or penalties. The team is ready, motivated and confident. But every match in this competition is very difficult.”
“In the near term we believe we are able to win and we believe we have that chance... even for this World Cup,” Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu said. “Some people said Japan would be a dark horse and we will be playing with that in mind.
Although Brazil start at favourites, a economist, who predicted the winners of last three editions of the World Cup correctly, stated that Japan will upset the five-time champions.
Brazil have played Japan 14 times in international football, with the South American side enjoying a 11-1 win-loss record. Two games ended in draws. However, at the World Cup stage, Brazil won 4-1 against Japan in 2006 in their only appearance at the football's greatest show on earth. However, in their last meeting, Japan edged past Brazil 3-2 in a FIFA friendly in October 2025.
Japan made four changes as they try to beat the five-time champions at a World Cup for the first time. Yukinari Sugawara, Ko Itakura, Ayumu Seko and Ao Tanaka are dropped as Japan play a five-man defence, with Shogo Taniguchi, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Junya Ito and Kaishu Sano in the starting side. Takefusa Kubo on the bench as he nurses ankle injury.
Japan: Zion Suzuki; Hiroki Ito, Shogo Taniguchi, Takehiro Tomiyasu; Ritsu Doan, Daizen Maeda, Keito Nakamura, Junya Ito, Daichi Kamada, Kaishu Sano; Ayase Ueda.
Brazil: Alisson; Danilo, Gabriel Magalhaes, Marquinhos, Douglas Santos; Casemiro, Bruno Guimaraes, Lucas Paqueta; Matheus Cunha, Rayan, Vinicius Jr.
Brazil manager Carlo Ancelotti named an unchanged side for the FIFA World Cup 2026 round-of-32 match against Japan, keeping faith with the team who beat Scotland 3-0 in their final Group C game. That means, Neymar is once again starting on bench.
ZEE5 is the official broadcaster of the FIFA World Cup 2026 for the Indian audiences. The Brazil vs Japan clash will be telecast live on Unite8 Sports channels from 10:30 PM IST. Live streaming of Brazil vs Japan will be available on the Zee5 app and website.
Japan started their campaign with a 2-2 draw against Netherlands, before thumping Tunisia 4-1. They drew against Sweden to finish second in Group F.
Brazil started their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign with a 1-1 draw against Morocco. But wins against Haiti and Scotland have helped the five-time champions finish on top of Group C. For the unknown, Vinicius Junior won the PoTM in all the games so far.
The Brazilians are desperate to win the World Cup again, 24 years after they last lifted the trophy, and they eased through the group stage in first place above Morocco, with Vinicius Junior playing a starring role by scoring four goals. The South Americans may be the favourites to progress to the last 16, but Japan are dangerous opponents and unlikely to make life easy in the first game of the day in Houston.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the round of 32 clash between Brazil and Japan in Houston.
Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025. <br><br> While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen. <br><br> If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at <a href="koushik.paul@htdigital.in">koushik.paul@htdigital.in</a>.
Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.