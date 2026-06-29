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Brazil vs Japan LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Vinicius Jr starts with Matheus Cunha, Neymar likely to come later

Brazil vs Japan LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Follow live score, goals, lineups, substitutions, key moments, match stats and minute-by-minute updates from the FIFA World Cup 2026 clash between Brazil and Japan.

Koushik Paul
Updated29 Jun 2026, 10:24:11 PM IST
Brazil vs Japan LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Vinicius Junior arrives at the stadium.
Brazil vs Japan LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Vinicius Junior arrives at the stadium.(Reuters)

Brazil vs Japan LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Brazil manager Carlo Ancelotti named an unchanged side for the FIFA World Cup 2026 round-of-32 match against Japan, keeping faith with the team who beat Scotland 3-0 in their final Group C game. Japan made four changes as they try to beat the five-time champions at a World Cup for the first time.

Forward Rayan, 19, makes his second start for Brazil in place of the injured Raphinha alongside Matheus Cunha and Vinicius Jr. Neymar to start on the bench again as he continues recovery from calf injury.

Japan's Yukinari Sugawara, Ko Itakura, Ayumu Seko and Ao Tanaka are dropped as they play a five-man defence, with Shogo Taniguchi, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Junya Ito and Kaishu Sano in the starting side. Takefusa Kubo on the bench as he nurses ankle injury.

Brazil vs Japan starting line-ups

Brazil: Alisson; Danilo, Gabriel Magalhaes, Marquinhos, Douglas Santos; Casemiro, Bruno Guimaraes, Lucas Paqueta; Matheus Cunha, Rayan, Vinicius Jr.

Japan: Zion Suzuki; Hiroki Ito, Shogo Taniguchi, Takehiro Tomiyasu; Ritsu Doan, Daizen Maeda, Keito Nakamura, Junya Ito, Daichi Kamada, Kaishu Sano; Ayase Ueda.

Where to watch Brazil vs Japan in India?

ZEE5 is the official broadcaster of the FIFA World Cup 2026 for the Indian audiences. The Brazil vs Japan clash will be telecast live on Unite8 Sports channels from 10:30 PM IST. Live streaming of Brazil vs Japan will be available on the Zee5 app and website.

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29 Jun 2026, 10:24:11 PM IST

Brazil vs Japan LIVE: Time for National Anthems

Here come players of both the teams along with the referees for the national anthems. The players line-up in the middle. Brazil will go first, followed by Japan.

29 Jun 2026, 10:22:39 PM IST

Brazil vs Japan LIVE: What happened when Brazil played Japan last time?

The first and last time Brazil played Japan at the FIFA World Cup was in 2002. Brazil won the game 4-1 and eventually lifted the title.

29 Jun 2026, 10:20:20 PM IST

Brazil vs Japan LIVE: What did Carlo Ancelotti said?

“It was a good experience to know that Japan are one of the best teams in the world. We have full respect for them and will prepare for the game like it is a final, because to us it is a final,” Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti said before the match.

“We need a strong mind and strong hearts. We have to be ready for anything that could take place in a knockout match, such as extra-time or ‌penalties. The ⁠team is ready, motivated and confident. But every match in this competition is very difficult.”

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29 Jun 2026, 10:19:41 PM IST

Brazil vs Japan LIVE: What did Japan coach say?

“In the ⁠near term we believe we are able to win and we believe we have that chance... even for this World Cup,” Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu said. “Some people said Japan would be a dark horse and we will be playing with that in mind.

29 Jun 2026, 10:18:19 PM IST

Brazil vs Japan LIVE: Can Japan upset Brazil?

Although Brazil start at favourites, a economist, who predicted the winners of last three editions of the World Cup correctly, stated that Japan will upset the five-time champions.

29 Jun 2026, 10:03:48 PM IST

Brazil vs Japan LIVE: Head-to-head stats

Brazil have played Japan 14 times in international football, with the South American side enjoying a 11-1 win-loss record. Two games ended in draws. However, at the World Cup stage, Brazil won 4-1 against Japan in 2006 in their only appearance at the football's greatest show on earth. However, in their last meeting, Japan edged past Brazil 3-2 in a FIFA friendly in October 2025.

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29 Jun 2026, 10:02:56 PM IST

Brazil vs Japan LIVE: Japan make four changes

Japan made four changes as they try to beat the five-time champions at a World Cup for the first time. Yukinari Sugawara, Ko Itakura, Ayumu Seko and Ao Tanaka are dropped as Japan play a five-man defence, with Shogo Taniguchi, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Junya Ito and Kaishu Sano in the starting side. Takefusa Kubo on the bench as he nurses ankle injury.

29 Jun 2026, 10:02:17 PM IST

Brazil vs Japan LIVE: Japan starting line-up against Brazil

Japan: Zion Suzuki; Hiroki Ito, Shogo Taniguchi, Takehiro Tomiyasu; Ritsu Doan, Daizen Maeda, Keito Nakamura, Junya Ito, Daichi Kamada, Kaishu Sano; Ayase Ueda.

29 Jun 2026, 10:02:06 PM IST

Brazil vs Japan LIVE: Brazil starting line-up against Japan

Brazil: Alisson; Danilo, Gabriel Magalhaes, Marquinhos, Douglas Santos; Casemiro, Bruno Guimaraes, Lucas Paqueta; Matheus Cunha, Rayan, Vinicius Jr.

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29 Jun 2026, 10:01:37 PM IST

Brazil vs Japan LIVE: Neymar starts on bench

Brazil manager Carlo Ancelotti named an unchanged side for the FIFA World Cup 2026 round-of-32 match against Japan, keeping faith with the team who beat Scotland 3-0 in their final Group C game. That means, Neymar is once again starting on bench.

29 Jun 2026, 10:00:54 PM IST

Brazil vs Japan LIVE: When and where to watch?

ZEE5 is the official broadcaster of the FIFA World Cup 2026 for the Indian audiences. The Brazil vs Japan clash will be telecast live on Unite8 Sports channels from 10:30 PM IST. Live streaming of Brazil vs Japan will be available on the Zee5 app and website.

29 Jun 2026, 10:00:35 PM IST

Brazil vs Japan LIVE: How have Japan fared so far?

Japan started their campaign with a 2-2 draw against Netherlands, before thumping Tunisia 4-1. They drew against Sweden to finish second in Group F.

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29 Jun 2026, 09:59:08 PM IST

Brazil vs Japan LIVE: How have Brazil fared so far?

Brazil started their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign with a 1-1 draw against Morocco. But wins against Haiti and Scotland have helped the five-time champions finish on top of Group C. For the unknown, Vinicius Junior won the PoTM in all the games so far.

29 Jun 2026, 09:46:54 PM IST

Brazil vs Japan LIVE: Brazil desperate to end 24-year drought

The Brazilians are desperate to win the World Cup again, 24 years after they last lifted the trophy, and they eased through the group stage in first place above Morocco, with Vinicius Junior playing a starring role by scoring four goals. The South Americans may be the favourites to progress to the last 16, but Japan are dangerous opponents and unlikely to make life easy in the first game of the day in Houston.

29 Jun 2026, 09:41:27 PM IST

Brazil vs Japan LIVE: Hello

Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the round of 32 clash between Brazil and Japan in Houston.

Fifa World Cup 2026
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