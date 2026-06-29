Brazil vs Japan LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Vinicius Jr starts with Matheus Cunha, Neymar likely to come later

Brazil vs Japan LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Brazil manager Carlo Ancelotti named an unchanged side for the FIFA World Cup 2026 round-of-32 match against Japan, keeping faith with the team who beat Scotland 3-0 in their final Group C game. Japan made four changes as they try to beat the five-time champions at a World Cup for the first time.

Forward Rayan, 19, makes his second start for Brazil in place of the injured Raphinha alongside Matheus Cunha and Vinicius Jr. Neymar to start on the bench again as he continues recovery from calf injury.

Japan's Yukinari Sugawara, Ko Itakura, Ayumu Seko and Ao Tanaka are dropped as they play a five-man defence, with Shogo Taniguchi, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Junya Ito and Kaishu Sano in the starting side. Takefusa Kubo on the bench as he nurses ankle injury.

Brazil vs Japan starting line-ups

Brazil: Alisson; Danilo, Gabriel Magalhaes, Marquinhos, Douglas Santos; Casemiro, Bruno Guimaraes, Lucas Paqueta; Matheus Cunha, Rayan, Vinicius Jr.

Japan: Zion Suzuki; Hiroki Ito, Shogo Taniguchi, Takehiro Tomiyasu; Ritsu Doan, Daizen Maeda, Keito Nakamura, Junya Ito, Daichi Kamada, Kaishu Sano; Ayase Ueda.

Where to watch Brazil vs Japan in India?

ZEE5 is the official broadcaster of the FIFA World Cup 2026 for the Indian audiences. The Brazil vs Japan clash will be telecast live on Unite8 Sports channels from 10:30 PM IST. Live streaming of Brazil vs Japan will be available on the Zee5 app and website.