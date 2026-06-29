Brazil vs Japan: Who will win FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32 clash? Economist with perfect record makes bold prediction

Having last won a World Cup in 2002, Brazil's quest for a record sixth title enters the toughest stage as the five-time champions prepare to face Japan in a round of 32 clash in Houston on Monday. Desperate to lift the title that they won 24 years ago, Brazil eased past Morocco, Haiti and Scotland to finish on top of Group C, with Vinicius Junior playing a starring role.

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The South Americans may be the favourites to progress to the last 16, but Japan are dangerous opponents and unlikely to make life easy in the first game of the day in Houston. Not to forget, Japan had defeated the likes of Spain and Germany in the previous edition on their way to round of 16.

With just few hours to go before the high-voltage clash, one Brazil vs Japan prediction has suddenly got viral among the fans. It's not from any animal like 'Paul the Octopus' in 2010, nor it is from any bookmaker or a chatbot. Instead, the prediction came from a economist named Joachim Klement.

Klement works at Panmure Liberum, a London-based investment bank, where he is positioned as the Head of Strategy, Economics & ESG. Using his econometric model, Klement puts out a World Cup prediction report every four years, taking into account a country's GDP per capita, population, temperature, host-nation advantage and current FIFA ranking points.

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But believe it or not, Klement was correct in predicting the winners of the World Cups in the past three editions - Germany in 2014, France in 2018 and Argentina in 2022. Prior to the tournament, Klement's model had predicted that Brazil would face Japan in the round of 32.

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The prediction became reality when Japan finished second in Group F behind leaders Netherlands, who Klement predicted to win the title this time.

Who will win Brazil vs Japan? Based on Klement's model, the Brazil vs Japan is going to be one of major upsets in the tournament with the Asian giants knocking the South American giants out of the tournament for a place in the round of 16. “I am very very excited to see the Japan vs Brazil match, which I predicted for the last 32 as well. My model predicts that this will be one of the biggest upsets in World Cup history, where Japan might beta Brazil,” Klement told ESPN.

“Brazil clearly is favourite to win this match but it would be a surprise if Japan wins this match. But if I look back at the matches in the group stage, I have to say that Japan has performed as well if not better than what I expected,” added Klement, before arguing that Brazil had their weaknesses.

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“They are a very competitive and disciplined team while Brazil had its weaknesses, particularly in the first match in the group stage. They have since improved and with Neymar back in the team, that will obviously help as well. I still expected Japan to be the surprise winner. Obviously, most likely, Brazil will win and I hope Brazilian fans would not be too mad with me.”

Brazil vs Japan head-to-head in football Brazil have played Japan 14 times in international football, with the South American side enjoying a 11-1 win-loss record. Two games ended in draws. However, at the World Cup stage, Brazil won 4-1 against Japan in 2006 in their only appearance at the football's greatest show on earth.

Also Read | Will Neymar start during Brazil vs Japan round of 32 clash at FIFA World Cup?

However, in their last meeting, Japan edged past Brazil 3-2 in a FIFA friendly in October 2025.

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About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in