Brazil vs Morocco LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Focus on Vinicius Junior, Lucas Paqueta starts for Brazil

Brazil launching their campaign FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign as they take on Morocco in a Group C clash at the New York New Jersey Stadium on Sunday. Brazil and Morocco have met only once before at a World Cup, with the five-time champions winning in their 1998 group-stage encounter.

Brazil have traditionally thrived against African opposition at the World Cup, winning seven of their eight matches. Their only defeat came against Cameroon in 2022. The South American giants are chasing a sixth World Cup title and their first since 2002.

Since then, Brazil have often fallen at the quarterfinal stage, with their run to the semifinals on home soil in 2014 standing as the lone exception. Notably, Morocco stunned everyone with their semifinal finish in Qatar in 2022.

Brazil vs Morocco head-to-head

Brazil have faced Morocco only thrice in history, including once at the FIFA Word Cup stage. The teams first met in 1997 in a FIFA friendly where Brazil won 2-0. Their last meeting came three years before in 2023 with Morocco upsetting the five-time champions 2-1.

Brazil vs Morocco starting line-ups

Brazil: Alisson Becker; Roger Ibanez, Marquinhos, Gabriel, Douglas Santos; Casemiro, Bruno Guimaraes; Raphinha, Lucas Paqueta, Vinicius Junior; Igor Thiago.

Morocco: Yassine Bounou; Achraf Hakimi, Issa Diop, Chadi Riad, Noussair Mazraoui; Neil El Aynaoui, Ayyoub Bouaddi; Brahim Diaz, Azzedine Ounahi, Bilal El Khannouss; Ismael Saibari.

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