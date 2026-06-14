Brazil vs Morocco LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Focus on Vinicius Junior, Lucas Paqueta starts for Brazil

Brazil launching their campaign FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign as they take on Morocco in a Group C clash at the New York New Jersey Stadium on Sunday. Brazil and Morocco have met only once before at a World Cup, with the five-time champions winning in their 1998 group-stage encounter.
Brazil have traditionally thrived against African opposition at the World Cup, winning seven of their eight matches. Their only defeat came against Cameroon in 2022. The South American giants are chasing a sixth World Cup title and their first since 2002.
Since then, Brazil have often fallen at the quarterfinal stage, with their run to the semifinals on home soil in 2014 standing as the lone exception. Notably, Morocco stunned everyone with their semifinal finish in Qatar in 2022.
Brazil have faced Morocco only thrice in history, including once at the FIFA Word Cup stage. The teams first met in 1997 in a FIFA friendly where Brazil won 2-0. Their last meeting came three years before in 2023 with Morocco upsetting the five-time champions 2-1.
Brazil: Alisson Becker; Roger Ibanez, Marquinhos, Gabriel, Douglas Santos; Casemiro, Bruno Guimaraes; Raphinha, Lucas Paqueta, Vinicius Junior; Igor Thiago.
Morocco: Yassine Bounou; Achraf Hakimi, Issa Diop, Chadi Riad, Noussair Mazraoui; Neil El Aynaoui, Ayyoub Bouaddi; Brahim Diaz, Azzedine Ounahi, Bilal El Khannouss; Ismael Saibari.
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Morocco starting XI: Yassine Bounou; Achraf Hakimi, Issa Diop, Chadi Riad, Noussair Mazraoui; Neil El Aynaoui, Ayyoub Bouaddi; Brahim Diaz, Azzedine Ounahi, Bilal El Khannouss; Ismael Saibari.
Brazil starting XI: Alisson Becker; Roger Ibanez, Marquinhos, Gabriel, Douglas Santos; Casemiro, Bruno Guimaraes; Raphinha, Lucas Paqueta, Vinicius Junior; Igor Thiago.
The biggest news for Brazil is the absence of Neymar. Head coach Carlo Ancelotti has brought Neymar despite knowing that the former Barcelona star is struggling with a calf issue. “Neymar is working very hard to recover as quickly as possible. The expectation is that he will recover and rejoin the group next week. When we call up Neymar, we call him not only for his technical quality, which is indisputable, but also for his experience and the example he can set for the young players in this group,” Ancelotti told reporters.
Brazil have faced Morocco only thrice in history, including once at the FIFA Word Cup stage. The teams first met in 1997 in a FIFA friendly where Brazil won 2-0. Their last meeting came three years before in 2023 with Morocco upsetting the five-time champions 2-1.
At the FIFA World Cup stage, Brazil played Morocco once in 1998 at Parc De Lescure, Bordeaux, with Ronaldo, Rovaldo and Bebeto scoring a goal each.
Brazil are the five-time champions, having won the tournament in 1958, 1962, 1970, 1994 and 2002. On the other hand, Morocco became the first African and Arab nation to make it to the semifinals when they stunned the likes of Spain for a semifinal entry in 2022.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Brazil vs Morocco clash in Group C at the New York New Jersey stadium.
Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025. <br><br> While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen. <br><br> If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at <a href="koushik.paul@htdigital.in">koushik.paul@htdigital.in</a>.
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