Brazil vs Morocco LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Focus on Vinicius Junior, Lucas Paqueta starts for Brazil

Brazil launching their campaign FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign as they take on Morocco in a Group C clash at the New York New Jersey Stadium on Sunday. Brazil and Morocco have met only once before at a World Cup, with the five-time champions winning in their 1998 group-stage encounter.
Brazil have traditionally thrived against African opposition at the World Cup, winning seven of their eight matches. Their only defeat came against Cameroon in 2022. The South American giants are chasing a sixth World Cup title and their first since 2002.
Since then, Brazil have often fallen at the quarterfinal stage, with their run to the semifinals on home soil in 2014 standing as the lone exception. Notably, Morocco stunned everyone with their semifinal finish in Qatar in 2022.
Brazil have faced Morocco only thrice in history, including once at the FIFA Word Cup stage. The teams first met in 1997 in a FIFA friendly where Brazil won 2-0. Their last meeting came three years before in 2023 with Morocco upsetting the five-time champions 2-1.
Brazil: Alisson Becker; Roger Ibanez, Marquinhos, Gabriel, Douglas Santos; Casemiro, Bruno Guimaraes; Raphinha, Lucas Paqueta, Vinicius Junior; Igor Thiago.
Morocco: Yassine Bounou; Achraf Hakimi, Issa Diop, Chadi Riad, Noussair Mazraoui; Neil El Aynaoui, Ayyoub Bouaddi; Brahim Diaz, Azzedine Ounahi, Bilal El Khannouss; Ismael Saibari.
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Morocco starting XI: Yassine Bounou; Achraf Hakimi, Issa Diop, Chadi Riad, Noussair Mazraoui; Neil El Aynaoui, Ayyoub Bouaddi; Brahim Diaz, Azzedine Ounahi, Bilal El Khannouss; Ismael Saibari.
Brazil starting XI: Alisson Becker; Roger Ibanez, Marquinhos, Gabriel, Douglas Santos; Casemiro, Bruno Guimaraes; Raphinha, Lucas Paqueta, Vinicius Junior; Igor Thiago.
The biggest news for Brazil is the absence of Neymar. Head coach Carlo Ancelotti has brought Neymar despite knowing that the former Barcelona star is struggling with a calf issue. “Neymar is working very hard to recover as quickly as possible. The expectation is that he will recover and rejoin the group next week. When we call up Neymar, we call him not only for his technical quality, which is indisputable, but also for his experience and the example he can set for the young players in this group,” Ancelotti told reporters.
Brazil have faced Morocco only thrice in history, including once at the FIFA Word Cup stage. The teams first met in 1997 in a FIFA friendly where Brazil won 2-0. Their last meeting came three years before in 2023 with Morocco upsetting the five-time champions 2-1.
At the FIFA World Cup stage, Brazil played Morocco once in 1998 at Parc De Lescure, Bordeaux, with Ronaldo, Rovaldo and Bebeto scoring a goal each.
Brazil are the five-time champions, having won the tournament in 1958, 1962, 1970, 1994 and 2002. On the other hand, Morocco became the first African and Arab nation to make it to the semifinals when they stunned the likes of Spain for a semifinal entry in 2022.
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of Brazil vs Morocco clash in Group C at the New York New Jersey stadium.