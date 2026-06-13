Brazil vs Morocco prediction: I asked ChatGPT who’d win FIFA World Cup 2026 clash; AI picks winner of high-octane tie

Having been crowned champions for the last time in 2002, Brazil seek to end their trophy drought as the Selecao begin their FIFA World Cup 2026 quest against a dangerous Morocco on Sunday at the New York New Jersey Stadium. With a new coach in Carlo Ancelotti at the helm, Brazil have had a perfect build up to this tournament, baring Neymar.

Pressure will be on Ancelotti, as the former Real Madrid manager will look to change Brazil's fortunes this time. The Selecao have made quarterfinal exits in four of their last five editions. With the likes of Marquinhos, Gabriel Magalhaes, Vinicius Jr, Raphinha and Matheus Cunha, Brazil look favourites.

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For Morocco, things have been turbulent after long-serving coach Walid Regragui stepping down just three months before. The injuries to star players Nayef Aguerd and Abde Ezzalzouli added more to the misery. However, Morocco will take confidence from their semifinal entry in Qatar.

Brazil vs Morocco match details

Match Group C Date June 14 (in IST) Kick-Off Time 3:30 AM IST Stadium New York New Jersey Stadium Referee Slavko Vincic

Brazil vs Morocco head-to-head Brazil have faced Morocco only thrice in history, including once at the FIFA Word Cup stage. The teams first met in 1997 in a FIFA friendly where Brazil won 2-0. Their last meeting came three years before in 2023 with Morocco upsetting the five-time champions 2-1.

At the FIFA World Cup stage, Brazil played Morocco once in 1998 at Parc De Lescure, Bordeaux, with Ronaldo, Rovaldo and Bebeto scoring a goal each.

Matches 3 Brazil won 2 Morocco won 1 Draw 0 Last meeting Morocco won 2-1 in FIFA friendly (2023) Last FIFA World Cup meeting Brazil won 3-0 in 1998

Brazil vs Morocco team news Brazil: Even before they started their FIFA World Cup campaign, Brazil were hit hard by the unavailability of Neymar against Morocco due to a calf injury. Earlier, Wesley had to be ruled out due to injury with Ederson being called as a replacement. Besides, Neymar, Brazil have no injury worries currently.

Morocco: Although Morocco would be relieved to not face Neymar, the last edition's semifinals were hit hard by injuries before the tournament began. Marwane Saadane and Amine Sbaï have been called as replacements for already-ruled out Nayef Aguerd and Abde Ezzalzouli.

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To add to that, the likes of Anass Salah-Eddine, Chemsdine Talbi and Noussair Mazraoui are also doubtful starters against Brazil. In fact, Mazraoui suffered a shoulder injury during a friendly against Norway recently.

Brazil vs Morocco strategy Brazil: Carlo Ancelotti's strategy would be to press aggressively to stop the Moroccan counter-attacks. With no Neymar in the central midfield, the likes of Raphinha has his task cut out while Vinicius Jr should use the flanks to create more chances for the likes of Lucas Paqueta and Matheus Cunha.

View full Image View full Image Morocco's defender Achraf Hakimi takes part in a training session. ( AFP )

Morocco: For Morocco, their main objective would be attack quickly through Achraf Hakimi's runs and Brahim Díaz's creativity. In defence, the African nation will have come up with a compact mid-to-low block and don't allow Brazil much ball possession.

Brazil vs Morocco prediction I asked ChatGPT about who'd win Brazil vs Morocco in Group C clash. It predicted that the weigh is more on Brazilian side. Although the AI predicted, Brazil to go through, but not by a huge margin considering Morocco's recent surge in international football as one of the most organised and dangerous sides. ChatGPT predicted Brazil to win 2-1.

Brazil vs Morocco possible line-ups Brazil: Alisson; Danilo, Marquinhos, Gabriel, Sandro; Bruno, Casemiro, Vinicius Jr, Paqueta, Raphinha; Cunha

Morocco: Bounou; Hakimi, Diop, Riad, Mazraoui; Amrabat, El Aynaoui, Ounahi; Diaz, Saibari, El Khannouss

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