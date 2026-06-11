Brazil vs Morocco to Argentina vs Algeria - 9 group-stage FIFA World Cup 2026 matches one shouldn't miss in opening week

The wait for four years is finally over as the FIFA World Cup 2026 kicks-off with Mexico hosting South Africa in the tournament opener at Estadio Azteca, in a re-match of the 2010 World Cup opener. Unlike the previous editions, the FIFA World Cup this year is big.

With 48 teams for the first time in history, a total of 1248 players will relish their FIFA World Cup dream in the United States, Mexico and Canada, including 891 newcomers. With 12 groups loaded with talent, the FIFA World Cup 2026 will have a total of 104 matches, across 39 days.

Almost all the top 10 teams take the field on the first week, with Brazil vs Morocco and England vs Croatia being the picks among the lot.

Mexico vs South Africa - Group A The FIFA World Cup 2026 opens with Mexico hosting South Africa in a re-match of the 2010 World Cup opener. Having not gone past the group stage in the previous two editions, Mexico will have a lot at stake, especially in front of 87,000 home fans at Estadio Azteca. With form on their side, Mexico start at favourites against the Bafana Bafana.

USA vs Paraguay - Group D Similar to Mexico, the United States start their campaign on the second day at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles against Paraguay. Although USA start favourites, Paraguay can't be completely written off as they come into this tournament on the back of wins against Uruguay and Mexico, draws against Colombia and Japan, and a narrow loss to Morocco. Don't be surprised if Paraguay cause an upset against USA as Gustavo Alfaro's men are considered to be one of the dark horses.

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FIFA World Cup 2026 schedule in first week

Match Date Time (IST) Venue Mexico vs South Africa June 12 12:30 AM Mexico City Stadium, Mexico City USA vs Paraguay June 13 06:30 AM SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles Brazil vs Morocco June 14 03:30 AM New York/New Jersey Stadium Germany vs Curaçao June 14 10:30 PM Houston Stadium, Houston Spain vs Cabo Verde June 15 9:30 PM Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta France vs Senegal June 17 12:30 AM New York/New Jersey Stadium Argentina vs Algeria June 17 06:30 AM Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City Portugal vs Congo DR June 17 10:30 PM Houston Stadium, Houston England vs Croatia June 18 01:30 AM Dallas Stadium, Dallas

Brazil vs Morocco - Group C Coming after a semifinal finish in 2022 in Qatar, Morocco can no longer be considered as a dark horse, but are one of the serious contenders to make it deep into the tournament. Brazil are also one of the tournament favourites under head coach Carlo Ancelotti. A win for either of the teams would be massive under lights at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford.

England vs Croatia - Group L England will be looking for a revenge against Croatia in 2026. The last time these two teams met in a FIFA World Cup was in 2018 in Russia, with Croatia edging past Three Lions in the semifinals in extra time. With Luka Modric headlining the Croatian side, they could pose a great threat to the likes of Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Argentina vs Algeria - Group J Defending champions Argentina will be aiming for a winning start when they take on Algeria in a Group J clash at the Kansas City stadium. Despite injury concerns to Lionel Messi and goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez, Argentina start as strong favourites against the African side. While Messi played a few minutes against Iceland in a warm-up fixture, including a penalty conversion, Martinez is expected to be fit from the hand injury by June 16. Messi is probably playing his final World Cup.