Brazil vs Norway, FIFA WC 2026 Live Updates: Vinicius, Haaland start; Neymar benched in Round of 16

Brazil vs Norway, FIFA WC 2026 Live Updates: Brazil and Norway meet in a high-stakes Round of 16 encounter at the 2026 FIFA World Cup at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.
Under Carlo Ancelotti, Brazil have shown attacking intent and resilience, topping their group and advancing past Japan 2-1 thanks to Gabriel Martinelli’s late winner. Vinicius Junior has been the standout performer, but the Selecao carry minor selection concerns with Lucas Paqueta ruled out and Casemiro doubtful.
Norway, coached by Stale Solbakken, have exceeded expectations on their return to the finals. Erling Haaland has been in devastating form, scoring the winner in the 2-1 victory over Ivory Coast, while Martin Odegaard provides creativity and leadership in midfield.
The tie carries extra intrigue due to the 1998 precedent when Norway stunned a star-studded Brazil side in France. With Brazil chasing a record-extending sixth title and Norway aiming for their first-ever quarterfinal appearance, this promises to be a tactical and open contest.
Rayan drives down the right flank, beats two defenders and cuts into the box. His shot flies just wide of the far post. The match has turned end-to-end with Norway’s disallowed goal and Nyland’s penalty save already creating plenty of drama.
Vinicius picks up the ball and lays it off nicely for Bruno Guimaraes. The midfielder strikes it cleanly but Nyland dives to his right and makes a solid save to keep the scores level.
Brazil break forward against the run of play and Ajer brings down Cunha inside the box. The referee initially waves play on but then decides to review the incident on the monitor after seeing the replay. He reverses his decision.
Vinicius Junior picks up the ball on the left flank and bursts past Ajer with a burst of pace. He loses control at the last moment and the ball runs out of play.
Norway break quickly and Berg finishes after good work from Sorloth. The linesman raises his flag and the goal is disallowed for offside against Sorloth.
Matches: 4
Brazil won: 0
Norway won: 2
Draws: 2
Ivory Coast 1-2 Norway
Norway 1-4 France
Norway 3-2 Senegal
Iraq 1-4 Norway
Morocco 1-1 Norway
Brazil 2-1 Japan
Scotland 0-3 Brazil
Brazil 3-0 Haiti
Brazil 1-1 Morocco
Brazil 2-1 Egypt
Orjan Nyland; Kristoffer Ajer, Torbjorn Heggem, David Moller Wolfe; Sander Berge, Patrick Berg, Martin Odegaard; Alexander Sorloth, Erling Haaland, Antonio Nusa, Julian Ryerson.
Alisson Becker; Danilo Luiz da Silva, Marquinhos, Gabriel Magalhaes, Douglas Santos; , Casemiro, Bruno Guimaraes; Rayan Vitor, Gabriel Martinelli, Vinicius Junior; Matheus Cunha.
Hello and welcome to the live updates of FIFA World Cup 2026 match between Brazil and Norway.
Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms. <br><br> Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences. <br><br> Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions. <br><br> She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.
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