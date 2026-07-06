Brazil vs Norway, FIFA WC 2026 Live Updates: Vinicius, Haaland start; Neymar benched in Round of 16

Brazil vs Norway, FIFA WC 2026 Live Updates: Brazil and Norway meet in a high-stakes Round of 16 encounter at the 2026 FIFA World Cup at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

Under Carlo Ancelotti, Brazil have shown attacking intent and resilience, topping their group and advancing past Japan 2-1 thanks to Gabriel Martinelli’s late winner. Vinicius Junior has been the standout performer, but the Selecao carry minor selection concerns with Lucas Paqueta ruled out and Casemiro doubtful.

Norway, coached by Stale Solbakken, have exceeded expectations on their return to the finals. Erling Haaland has been in devastating form, scoring the winner in the 2-1 victory over Ivory Coast, while Martin Odegaard provides creativity and leadership in midfield.

The tie carries extra intrigue due to the 1998 precedent when Norway stunned a star-studded Brazil side in France. With Brazil chasing a record-extending sixth title and Norway aiming for their first-ever quarterfinal appearance, this promises to be a tactical and open contest.