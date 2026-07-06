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Brazil vs Norway, FIFA WC 2026 Live Updates: Vinicius, Haaland start; Neymar benched in Round of 16

BRA vs NOR, FIFA WC 2026 Live Updates: Five-time World Cup champions Brazil will face a confident Norway side led by Erling Haaland in the Round of 16 at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

Aachal Maniyar
Updated6 Jul 2026, 01:50:58 AM IST
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Brazil vs Norway, FIFA WC 2026 Live Updates
Brazil vs Norway, FIFA WC 2026 Live Updates(AFP)

Brazil vs Norway, FIFA WC 2026 Live Updates: Brazil and Norway meet in a high-stakes Round of 16 encounter at the 2026 FIFA World Cup at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

Under Carlo Ancelotti, Brazil have shown attacking intent and resilience, topping their group and advancing past Japan 2-1 thanks to Gabriel Martinelli’s late winner. Vinicius Junior has been the standout performer, but the Selecao carry minor selection concerns with Lucas Paqueta ruled out and Casemiro doubtful.

Norway, coached by Stale Solbakken, have exceeded expectations on their return to the finals. Erling Haaland has been in devastating form, scoring the winner in the 2-1 victory over Ivory Coast, while Martin Odegaard provides creativity and leadership in midfield.

The tie carries extra intrigue due to the 1998 precedent when Norway stunned a star-studded Brazil side in France. With Brazil chasing a record-extending sixth title and Norway aiming for their first-ever quarterfinal appearance, this promises to be a tactical and open contest.

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6 Jul 2026, 01:50:58 AM IST

Brazil vs Norway, FIFA WC 2026 Live Updates: 16' Rayan goes close as the game opens up

Rayan drives down the right flank, beats two defenders and cuts into the box. His shot flies just wide of the far post. The match has turned end-to-end with Norway’s disallowed goal and Nyland’s penalty save already creating plenty of drama.

6 Jul 2026, 01:45:23 AM IST

Brazil vs Norway, FIFA WC 2026 Live Updates: 13' Nyland denies Bruno after Vinicius setup

Vinicius picks up the ball and lays it off nicely for Bruno Guimaraes. The midfielder strikes it cleanly but Nyland dives to his right and makes a solid save to keep the scores level.

6 Jul 2026, 01:43:29 AM IST

Brazil vs Norway, FIFA WC 2026 Live Updates: 10' Referee checks possible penalty after Ajer challenge

Brazil break forward against the run of play and Ajer brings down Cunha inside the box. The referee initially waves play on but then decides to review the incident on the monitor after seeing the replay. He reverses his decision.

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6 Jul 2026, 01:41:33 AM IST

Brazil vs Norway, FIFA WC 2026 Live Updates: 9' Vinicius Junior tries to ignite Brazil on the left

Vinicius Junior picks up the ball on the left flank and bursts past Ajer with a burst of pace. He loses control at the last moment and the ball runs out of play.

6 Jul 2026, 01:40:04 AM IST

Brazil vs Norway, FIFA WC 2026 Live Updates: 3' Norway goal ruled out for offside

Norway break quickly and Berg finishes after good work from Sorloth. The linesman raises his flag and the goal is disallowed for offside against Sorloth.

6 Jul 2026, 01:19:46 AM IST

Brazil vs Norway, FIFA WC 2026 Live Updates: Head-to-head details

Matches: 4

Brazil won: 0

Norway won: 2

Draws: 2

6 Jul 2026, 01:17:33 AM IST

Brazil vs Norway, FIFA WC 2026 Live Updates: Norway's form

Ivory Coast 1-2 Norway

Norway 1-4 France

Norway 3-2 Senegal

Iraq 1-4 Norway

Morocco 1-1 Norway

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6 Jul 2026, 01:16:54 AM IST

Brazil vs Norway, FIFA WC 2026 Live Updates: Brazil's form

Brazil 2-1 Japan

Scotland 0-3 Brazil

Brazil 3-0 Haiti

Brazil 1-1 Morocco

Brazil 2-1 Egypt

6 Jul 2026, 01:14:28 AM IST

Brazil vs Norway, FIFA WC 2026 Live Updates: Norway starting lineup

Orjan Nyland; Kristoffer Ajer, Torbjorn Heggem, David Moller Wolfe; Sander Berge, Patrick Berg, Martin Odegaard; Alexander Sorloth, Erling Haaland, Antonio Nusa, Julian Ryerson.

6 Jul 2026, 01:13:40 AM IST

Brazil vs Norway, FIFA WC 2026 Live Updates: Brazil starting lineup

Alisson Becker; Danilo Luiz da Silva, Marquinhos, Gabriel Magalhaes, Douglas Santos; , Casemiro, Bruno Guimaraes; Rayan Vitor, Gabriel Martinelli, Vinicius Junior; Matheus Cunha.

6 Jul 2026, 01:12:39 AM IST

Brazil vs Norway, FIFA WC 2026 Live Updates: Hello

Hello and welcome to the live updates of FIFA World Cup 2026 match between Brazil and Norway.

Fifa World Cup 2026
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