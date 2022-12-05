The sixth match of the FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 will be played between Brazil and South Korea. In a group that included Uruguay and Ghana, South Korea emerged as the runners-up, overwhelming one of the biggest teams in the tournament, Portugal. Brazil, after having started impressively and moved to the next round after two matches, suffered a 0-1 defeat against Cameroon..

Overview

It was the first time that an African team defeated Brazil, when Cameroon overwhelmed the pre-tournament favourites in their final group match. Even though it didn’t make any difference in terms of group standing as Brazil still finished first, it must have hurt their ego. South Korea - After Japan - became the second Asian team to enter the Round of 16, and they achieved it in style by defeating Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portuguese team.

Teams

Brazil

Brazil lived up to the expectations when they started the FIFA World Cup 2022. Their exhibition of top-class football included launching valiant attacks and scoring magical goals. However, Brazil's shocking loss against Cameroon really put them within one goal of dropping out of first place in Group G. In a world cup of upsets, that must be an eye-opener for Brazil, who cannot afford to be complacent against the Taegeuk Warriors, who are coming from beating Portugal. The biggest news for Brazil fans is that Neymar has recovered from the injury he sustained against Serbia. He is fit to play against South Korea.

South Korea

South Korea must be riding high on confidence after beating their European rivals, Portugal. Korea plays fast-paced, exciting and attacking football while also putting up strong defence. They frequently commit potentially-fatal errors in the middle of the field, but this is just the way they love to play.

Head-to-Head

Brazil have played against South Korea seven times before and won six out of them. However, they must remember the 1999 international friendly in Seoul that they lost 0-1 to the hosts.

Key Players

Neymar, back from injury, will be desperate to make a mark to take his team ahead. Having scored an incredible goal against Portugal, Hwang Hee-Chan will likely start at the front of South Korea's line.

Date, Time & Venue

The Brazil vs South Korea match will be played on December 6 at 00:30 AM (Indian time) in the Stadium 974, Doha.

Live-streaming Details

The Brazil vs South Korea match will be broadcast live on the Sports18 and Sports18 HD TV channels in India and Jio Cinema's app and website will both offer free live streaming of the event.

Prediction

This will be the end of the road for South Korea even though they will impress with their attack. Brazil will win it 3-1.

