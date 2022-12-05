FIFA World Cup 2022: Brazil vs South Korea prediction, time, live-streaming details2 min read . Updated: 05 Dec 2022, 07:22 AM IST
FIFA World Cup 2022: Group G topper Brazil will clash with South Korea, the runners-up of Group H.
The sixth match of the FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 will be played between Brazil and South Korea. In a group that included Uruguay and Ghana, South Korea emerged as the runners-up, overwhelming one of the biggest teams in the tournament, Portugal. Brazil, after having started impressively and moved to the next round after two matches, suffered a 0-1 defeat against Cameroon..