Teams

Brazil

Brazil lived up to the expectations when they started the FIFA World Cup 2022. Their exhibition of top-class football included launching valiant attacks and scoring magical goals. However, Brazil's shocking loss against Cameroon really put them within one goal of dropping out of first place in Group G. In a world cup of upsets, that must be an eye-opener for Brazil, who cannot afford to be complacent against the Taegeuk Warriors, who are coming from beating Portugal. The biggest news for Brazil fans is that Neymar has recovered from the injury he sustained against Serbia. He is fit to play against South Korea.