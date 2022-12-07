Brazilian legend Pele showing ‘stable vital signs’1 min read . Updated: 07 Dec 2022, 06:46 AM IST
Pele's fans are showing him a lot of support in this time of illness.
Pele is doing well and has "no new complications", according to physicians on December 6. The three-time world cup champion has been receiving medical care for a week to manage a lung illness that COVID-19 made worse. The 82-year-old Brazilian legend is receiving chemotherapy while simultaneously battling cancer. He's expected to be discharged when he's fully recovered.