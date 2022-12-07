Pele is doing well and has "no new complications", according to physicians on December 6. The three-time world cup champion has been receiving medical care for a week to manage a lung illness that COVID-19 made worse. The 82-year-old Brazilian legend is receiving chemotherapy while simultaneously battling cancer. He's expected to be discharged when he's fully recovered.

"(He has) stable vital signs, is conscious, and with no new complications," the Albert Einstein hospital said in a statement as quoted by Sky Sports.

Pele's fans are still showing him a lot of support in this time of illness. Fans supported the five-time champions in Qatar during the FIFA World Cup 2022 by waving banners, flags and jerseys with images of a youthful Pele enjoying his accomplishments on the pitch and hoisting trophies. Such scenes were noticed prior to the team's round of 16 game against South Korea, which the legend had promised to watch from the hospital.

Pele reflected on his world cup debut in 1958, when he was just 17 years old and helped Brazil win the Jules Rimet Trophy in Sweden, before the match against South Korea.

"In 1958, I walked the streets thinking about fulfilling the promise I made to my father. I know that today many have made similar promises and are also going in search of their first World Cup," Pele wrote on Twitter.

As they celebrated their triumph over South Korea and advancement into the quarterfinals, Brazil's players also hoisted a flag in Pele's honour on the field. The team unfurled a banner with the words "Pele" and his image on it.

"I'll be watching the game from hospital and I'll be rooting for each one of you. Good luck!," wrote Pele..

Pele's performance in the 1962 and 1966 World Cup finals was hampered by injuries, but in 1970 he guided Brazil to their third title. Over the course of his illustrious two-decade career from 1957 to 1977, Pele scored 757 goals in 831 appearances. Santos has said that his total is much closer to 1,000.

(With ANI inputs)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer. Read more from this author