Brazilian legend Pele showing ‘stable vital signs’

Pele's fans are still showing him a lot of support in this time of illness. Fans supported the five-time champions in Qatar during the FIFA World Cup 2022 by waving banners, flags and jerseys with images of a youthful Pele enjoying his accomplishments on the pitch and hoisting trophies. Such scenes were noticed prior to the team's round of 16 game against South Korea, which the legend had promised to watch from the hospital.

