Brazil’s Neymar takes responsibility for world cup defeat, considers retirement1 min read . Updated: 11 Dec 2022, 09:30 AM IST
Neymar has said he will have to take comfort from his family as the defeat is going to hurt for a long time.
Since Brazil's shocking elimination from the FIFA World Cup 2022, Neymar has acknowledged that he is considering retiring from international competition. After the loss in Doha, Brazilian coach Tite abruptly announced his resignation, and 38-year-old Chelsea defender Thiago Silva has said he would no longer represent his nation.