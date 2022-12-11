Since Brazil's shocking elimination from the FIFA World Cup 2022, Neymar has acknowledged that he is considering retiring from international competition. After the loss in Doha, Brazilian coach Tite abruptly announced his resignation, and 38-year-old Chelsea defender Thiago Silva has said he would no longer represent his nation.

Brazilian coach Tite quit shortly after the loss, while 38-year-old Chelsea defender Thiago Silva has said he would no longer represent his nation after the heartbreak in Doha. Now that he is 30 years old, Neymar has admitted that he is thinking about his future. He said he would have to take comfort from his family as the defeat would hurt for a long time.

The tournament favourites were dumped out of the tournament in the quarter finals by Croatia after a penalty shoot-out. The 20-year gap between world cup victories is the greatest in the history of the five-time winners. They took an early morning flight back to the country's capital, Brasilia, with a stopover in London so that European players could experience the humiliation of the response at home.

Also Read: This team has highest probability of winning FIFA World Cup 2022, data scientists predict

““I feel really bad at this moment. It is hard to take in everything that has gone on. It seems like a nightmare. I just can’t believe what has happened," The Daily Mirror quoted Neymar as saying. “I want to take time to think about the national team and think about what I want for myself. I am not closing the door on the national team, but I am not saying 100 percent either that I will come back."

Neymar said there were no grudges and urged supporters to hold him accountable for losing the game rather than Rodrygo for missing the penalty kick.Neymar told his team that the responsibility was his because he was one of the senior players in the team.

Also Read: Football stadiums in Qatar will ‘disappear’ after world cup

At this moment, France happens to be bookmakers’ favourites to win the FIFA World Cup 2022. The next favourites happen to be Argentina, followed by Croatia and Morocco.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer. Read more from this author