Brazil’s Neymar takes responsibility for world cup defeat, considers retirement1 min read . 09:30 AM IST
Neymar has said he will have to take comfort from his family as the defeat is going to hurt for a long time.
Since Brazil's shocking elimination from the FIFA World Cup 2022, Neymar has acknowledged that he is considering retiring from international competition. After the loss in Doha, Brazilian coach Tite abruptly announced his resignation, and 38-year-old Chelsea defender Thiago Silva has said he would no longer represent his nation.
Brazilian coach Tite quit shortly after the loss, while 38-year-old Chelsea defender Thiago Silva has said he would no longer represent his nation after the heartbreak in Doha. Now that he is 30 years old, Neymar has admitted that he is thinking about his future. He said he would have to take comfort from his family as the defeat would hurt for a long time.
The tournament favourites were dumped out of the tournament in the quarter finals by Croatia after a penalty shoot-out. The 20-year gap between world cup victories is the greatest in the history of the five-time winners. They took an early morning flight back to the country's capital, Brasilia, with a stopover in London so that European players could experience the humiliation of the response at home.
““I feel really bad at this moment. It is hard to take in everything that has gone on. It seems like a nightmare. I just can’t believe what has happened," The Daily Mirror quoted Neymar as saying. “I want to take time to think about the national team and think about what I want for myself. I am not closing the door on the national team, but I am not saying 100 percent either that I will come back."
Neymar said there were no grudges and urged supporters to hold him accountable for losing the game rather than Rodrygo for missing the penalty kick.Neymar told his team that the responsibility was his because he was one of the senior players in the team.
At this moment, France happens to be bookmakers’ favourites to win the FIFA World Cup 2022. The next favourites happen to be Argentina, followed by Croatia and Morocco.