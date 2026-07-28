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Breel Embolo’s red card against Argentina at FIFA World Cup 2026 quarterfinals was wrong; admits football lawmakers IFAB

Breel Embolo was controversially sent off during Switzerland's FIFA World Cup 2026 quarterfinal against Argentina in the second half. Argentina won the game 3-1 to sail into semis.

Koushik Paul
Updated28 Jul 2026, 09:39 PM IST
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Switzerland's Breel Embolo remonstrates with referee Joao Pedro Silva Pinheiro against Argentina in the FIFA World Cup 2026 quarterfinals.
Switzerland's Breel Embolo remonstrates with referee Joao Pedro Silva Pinheiro against Argentina in the FIFA World Cup 2026 quarterfinals. (Reuters)
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The controversial second yellow card to Switzerland's Breel Embolo against Argentina during their FIFA World Cup 2026 quarterfinal was wrong, admitted football's law-making body International Football Association Board (IFAB). Switzerland lost to Argentina in that game.

The incident took place when both teams were going 1-1 in the second half when the 29-year-old Swiss forward went down after a challenge from Leandro Paredes. Referee Joao Pinheiro initially cautioned Paredes. However, a Video Assistant Referee (VAR) intervention turned things.

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Following a VAR consultation, the referee overturned the decision on Paredes, stating that the Argentina had not committed any foul. Instead, he showed a second yellow card to Embolo, which resulted in a red card.

What did IFAB say on Embolo red card?

According to IFAB, it was a wrong decision on Pinheiro's part to overturn the decision under the Laws of the game. “A yellow card (caution) which is not a second yellow card can only be reviewed to identify the player who committed the offence that was penalised; the offence itself cannot be reviewed/changed," IFAB said.

"The use of the mistaken identity clause to deal with simulation during the FIFA World Cup 2026 was well received and will be included in the detailed review of the VAR protocol... however, it may not be used as such until that review is concluded," the statement added.

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To put things in simple words, VAR can be used to correct mistaken identity if the wrong player is booked. It can not be used to review the offence itself.

Also Read | FIFA WC 2026: Why was Breel Embolo given red card during ARG vs SUI QF match?

Switzerland coach expresses frustration

Expressing frustration at the incident, Switzerland coach Murat Yakin called Embolo's red card unacceptable which also denied then a place in the semifinals. Argentina won the game 3-1 after two goals in the extra time.

“It destroyed our game today. We have to accept it, but it's painful to lose that way,” Yakin said. In the semifinals, Argentina pulled off a comeback win against England to reach the final for the second consecutive time.

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However, Argentina couldn't defend their title as Ferran Torres scored the only goal for Spain in the final.

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About the Author

Koushik Paul

Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More

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