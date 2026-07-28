Breel Embolo’s red card against Argentina at FIFA World Cup 2026 quarterfinals was wrong; admits football lawmakers IFAB

The controversial second yellow card to Switzerland's Breel Embolo against Argentina during their FIFA World Cup 2026 quarterfinal was wrong, admitted football's law-making body International Football Association Board (IFAB). Switzerland lost to Argentina in that game.

The incident took place when both teams were going 1-1 in the second half when the 29-year-old Swiss forward went down after a challenge from Leandro Paredes. Referee Joao Pinheiro initially cautioned Paredes. However, a Video Assistant Referee (VAR) intervention turned things.

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Following a VAR consultation, the referee overturned the decision on Paredes, stating that the Argentina had not committed any foul. Instead, he showed a second yellow card to Embolo, which resulted in a red card.

What did IFAB say on Embolo red card? According to IFAB, it was a wrong decision on Pinheiro's part to overturn the decision under the Laws of the game. “A yellow card (caution) which is not a second yellow card can only be reviewed to identify the player who committed the offence that was penalised; the offence itself cannot be reviewed/changed," IFAB said.

"The use of the mistaken identity clause to deal with simulation during the FIFA World Cup 2026 was well received and will be included in the detailed review of the VAR protocol... however, it may not be used as such until that review is concluded," the statement added.

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To put things in simple words, VAR can be used to correct mistaken identity if the wrong player is booked. It can not be used to review the offence itself.

Switzerland coach expresses frustration Expressing frustration at the incident, Switzerland coach Murat Yakin called Embolo's red card unacceptable which also denied then a place in the semifinals. Argentina won the game 3-1 after two goals in the extra time.

“It destroyed our game today. We have to accept it, but it's painful to lose that way,” Yakin said. In the semifinals, Argentina pulled off a comeback win against England to reach the final for the second consecutive time.

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However, Argentina couldn't defend their title as Ferran Torres scored the only goal for Spain in the final.

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About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in