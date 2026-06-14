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Breel Embolo scores historic first penalty goal for Switzerland in FIFA World Cup 2026 clash against Qatar | Watch video

Breel Embolo took responsibility and showed nerves of steel. He struck the ball cleanly past Mahmoud Abunada to open the scoring.

Aachal Maniyar
Published14 Jun 2026, 02:18 AM IST
Breel Embolo #7 of Switzerland celebrates after scoring a penalty for his team's first goal during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group B match between Qatar and Switzerland.
Breel Embolo #7 of Switzerland celebrates after scoring a penalty for his team's first goal during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group B match between Qatar and Switzerland.(Getty Images via AFP)
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Switzerland made a strong statement in their Group B opener at the 2026 FIFA World Cup with a moment that will be remembered for years. Breel Embolo calmly converted a 17th-minute penalty to put the Swiss 1-0 up against Qatar in San Francisco.

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The penalty decision that changed the game

The match was still in its early stages when Qatar goalkeeper Mahmoud Abunada was shown a yellow card for bringing down Swiss player Remo Freuler inside the box. The referee pointed to the spot without hesitation after a clear foul right in front of goal.

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Breel Embolo took responsibility and showed nerves of steel. He struck the ball cleanly past Abunada to open the scoring. The Swiss players and coaching staff celebrated wildly on the sideline as the home supporters inside the stadium roared in approval. This strike gave Switzerland a deserved 1-0 lead and marked a clinical start to their campaign.

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A historic milestone for Swiss Football

What made the goal even more special was its place in history. It was Switzerland’s first-ever penalty goal at a FIFA World Cup. For a team that has competed in multiple tournaments, this moment carried extra weight and emotion.

At 29, Breel Embolo is playing in his third World Cup after appearing in 2018 and 2022. His experience showed in the way he handled the pressure. The forward has grown into a reliable leader in attack for Switzerland, and this composed finish highlighted his importance to the squad.

Group B standings after early results

The other Group B match on Friday ended in a 1-1 draw between Canada and Bosnia and Herzegovina in Toronto. Both teams sit level on points at the top of the group after the first round of fixtures.

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Switzerland’s goal against Qatar puts them in a strong position early in the group stage match. Every point will matter in the expanded 48-team tournament, and the Swiss have given themselves a solid platform to build on.

What lies ahead in Group B

Canada will face Qatar on Thursday, June 18, while Switzerland will play against Canada on Wednesday, June 24. Both matches promise to be intense as teams fight for the top spots and a place in the knockout rounds.

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Why this goal matters for Switzerland

This early breakthrough gives Switzerland confidence and momentum. Starting the tournament with a historic penalty goal against a well-organized Qatar side sends a positive message to fans and the rest of the group.

About the Author

Aachal Maniyar

Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More

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