Netherlands forward Brian Brobbey gave his side a dream start in the FIFA World Cup 2026 match against Sweden in Houston. The 24-year-old striker scored twice in the opening 17 minutes, finding the net in the 5th minute and again in the 17th minute to put the Oranje in full control on June 20, 2026.
Briab Brobbey made an immediate impact on the game. In the fifth minute, he opened the scoring by tapping in a cross from Cody Gakpo inside the six-yard box. The goal marked his second for the Netherlands in his 15th international appearance. He added a second goal in the 17th minute, doubling the lead and putting Sweden under significant pressure. These two quick strikes gave the Dutch team a strong platform and demonstrated Brobbey’s sharp movement.
Brian Brobbey is a 24-year-old Dutch striker who rose through the ranks at Ajax. He played for the club’s Under-19 and Under-21 teams before making his senior debut. During his time in the Eredivisie, Brobbey became a key player for Ajax, appearing in 163 matches and scoring 56 goals while providing 24 assists. His consistent performances earned him a move to the Premier League, where he joined Sunderland in September 2025. In the current 2025/2026 season, he has already recorded seven goals and one assist in 32 appearances. His form at club level has led to regular call-ups for the Netherlands national team.
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