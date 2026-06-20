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Who is Brian Brobbey? Netherlands striker scores opening goals against Sweden in FIFA World Cup 2026

Brian Brobbey made an immediate impact on the game. He scored in the 5' and the 17' of the Netherlands' FIFA 2026 game against Sweden, to guide his side to an early lead.

Aachal Maniyar
Updated20 Jun 2026, 11:13 PM IST
Netherlands' Brian Brobbey celebrates scoring his side's second goal against Sweden during a World Cup Group F soccer match in Houston.
Netherlands' Brian Brobbey celebrates scoring his side's second goal against Sweden during a World Cup Group F soccer match in Houston.(AP Photo/Eric Gay)
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Netherlands forward Brian Brobbey gave his side a dream start in the FIFA World Cup 2026 match against Sweden in Houston. The 24-year-old striker scored twice in the opening 17 minutes, finding the net in the 5th minute and again in the 17th minute to put the Oranje in full control on June 20, 2026.

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Brian Brobbey’s early goals against Sweden

Briab Brobbey made an immediate impact on the game. In the fifth minute, he opened the scoring by tapping in a cross from Cody Gakpo inside the six-yard box. The goal marked his second for the Netherlands in his 15th international appearance. He added a second goal in the 17th minute, doubling the lead and putting Sweden under significant pressure. These two quick strikes gave the Dutch team a strong platform and demonstrated Brobbey’s sharp movement.

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Who is Brian Brobbey?

Brian Brobbey is a 24-year-old Dutch striker who rose through the ranks at Ajax. He played for the club’s Under-19 and Under-21 teams before making his senior debut. During his time in the Eredivisie, Brobbey became a key player for Ajax, appearing in 163 matches and scoring 56 goals while providing 24 assists. His consistent performances earned him a move to the Premier League, where he joined Sunderland in September 2025. In the current 2025/2026 season, he has already recorded seven goals and one assist in 32 appearances. His form at club level has led to regular call-ups for the Netherlands national team.

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About the Author

Aachal Maniyar

Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More

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