Who is Brian Cipenga? Watch DR Congo's winger stun England with seventh-minute goal in FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 32

DR Congo produced one of the biggest early shocks of the FIFA World Cup 2026 by taking the lead against England in the seventh minute of their Round of 32 clash. Winger Brian Cipenga fired home a composed right-footed finish past Jordan Pickford to give the Leopards a dream start and announce himself on the global stage.

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The 28-year-old, who only recently completed a move to Spanish second-tier side UD Almeria from Castellon, had never scored for his country in his previous caps. This strike changed that in the most dramatic fashion possible.

Details about the goal Brian Cipenga collected the ball on the left and drove inside before unleashing a low, precise shot that beat Jordan Pickford at his near post. The Congolese players erupted in celebration while England’s players stood in stunned silence. Replays showed the finish was clean and confident, exactly the kind of moment a player dreams about on the biggest stage.

The goal came from a quick transition and highlighted DR Congo’s willingness to attack with pace and directness from the first whistle. Chancel Mbemba was involved in the build-up, but it was Cipenga’s clinical finish that made the difference.

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Who is Brian Cipenga? Born in Kinshasa on 11 March 1998, Cipenga moved to Portugal at a young age and came through the youth ranks at Boavista. He spent several years grinding through the Portuguese lower leagues with clubs including SC Freamunde, SC Ideal, Lank Vilaverdense and Pacos de Ferreira before moving to Spain with Castellón.

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His performances in LaLiga 2 caught attention, and he earned a summer 2026 transfer to Almeria. Standing at 1.72m and naturally right-footed, Cipenga operates primarily as a left winger but can play on either flank. Known for his dribbling ability and direct style, he has quickly become an important attacking outlet for both club and country.

This World Cup represents his first major tournament. He featured in the group stage, including DR Congo’s final group match against Uzbekistan, and has now written his name into his nation’s history with his maiden international goal.

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DR Congo’s historic World Cup run DR Congo are competing in their first World Cup since 1974 after a dramatic qualification campaign that included a 100th-minute winner against Jamaica. Under coach Sebastien Desabre, the team has shown organisation, physicality and moments of real quality.

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Reaching the knockout stage was already a significant achievement. Taking the lead against a star-studded England side inside seven minutes has turned the tie into a genuine test of character for both teams. The Leopards will now look to protect their advantage and hit on the counter, while England must find a response quickly.

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.