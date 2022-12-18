Jurgen Klinsmann thinks, in the final against France, other players from Argentina have to make it easier for Lionel Messi - who will be under extreme pressure to produce something incredible. The legendary football player from Germany also believes that the “brilliance of Messi" will make all the difference in the final.

In what is likely to be Messi's final world cup participation, Klinsmann believes Argentina are the favourites if they can control their emotions. He thinks the Albicelestes are aware of how close they have been to winning the competition altogether.

“I think it comes down a little bit to their emotional factor. If Argentina can balance their emotions - their expectations are through the roof - and in the beginning of the tournament they failed to deal with it and they were nervous against Mexico," Klinsmann told BBC One.

“If Argentina can balance the emotional side out, they are so hungry for this title. If they're capable, they’re my favourites."

Klinsmann heads up FIFA’s technical study group and will be present at the Lusail Stadium in the final encounter of the FIFA World Cup 2022. Alvarez has to do the defensive work, as per Klinsmann, they let Messi “breathe for the special moments".

While most of the big superstars have delivered in this tournament, Messi would likely be chosen by most people if they had to pick one special player from the competition, said the former German player.

For the purpose of entertainment, Klinsmann believes the contest needs to have an early goal. As both sides take a similar tactic, they respond to events with excellent reflexes and then counter-break at breakneck speed. Who takes more chances first will be interesting to watch, as per the former US manager, they will initially neutralise one another since nobody wants to get too high.

