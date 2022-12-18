‘Brilliance of Messi’ will make all the difference: Jurgen Klinsmann advises Argentina to do this2 min read . Updated: 18 Dec 2022, 09:19 AM IST
Legendary German football player Jurgen Klinsmann has a word of advice for Argentina.
Jurgen Klinsmann thinks, in the final against France, other players from Argentina have to make it easier for Lionel Messi - who will be under extreme pressure to produce something incredible. The legendary football player from Germany also believes that the “brilliance of Messi" will make all the difference in the final.