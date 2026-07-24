Bruno Bentancor cause of death: Former Penarol striker passes away at 22; check details

South American football is in mourning after the sudden death of young Uruguayan forward Bruno Bentancor. The 22-year-old, known affectionately as “El Bola,” passed away due to cardiorespiratory arrest while playing for Deportivo Italiano in Uruguay’s lower divisions. The news has left teammates, fans, and the wider football community stunned.

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Club confirms tragic news Deportivo Italiano, a Primera Division C side, was the first to announce the loss with deep sorrow. In an emotional statement posted on their platforms, the club said: “At Deportivo Italiano, we want to inform you that our player, yes, our player, Bruno Bentancor, has just passed away. Bola, you will live on in every goal shout, in every embrace, and in every heart of this club.”

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The words captured the affection the squad felt for the striker who had recently returned to the team after a short trip to Argentina.

Recent trial and controversy in Buenos Aires Just days before his death, Bruno Bentancor had travelled to Buenos Aires hoping to earn a contract with Deportivo Riestra of the Argentine Primera Division. He featured briefly in training and showed glimpses of his technical ability, yet the coaching staff decided not to sign him.

Security camera images later surfaced showing the player taking sportswear belonging to other squad members at the club’s facilities. According to reports, the matter was settled amicably. Bentancor reimbursed the full value of the items, and Riestra chose not to press any formal complaint. He then returned to Uruguay and rejoined Deportivo Italiano.

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From Penarol promise to journeyman career Bruno Bentancor began his development in the youth ranks of Centro Atletico Fenix before moving to Club Atletico Penarol. He made his first-team debut for the Aurinegros during the 2023 season, appearing in 14 official matches and helping the side lift the Torneo Apertura title. Supporters remembered his cheeky style and visible joy whenever he stepped onto the pitch.

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After leaving Penarol he bounced around several clubs. He spent time with Rentistas and Cerro in Uruguay, had a spell at Everton de Vina del Mar in Chile in 2024, and even tried his luck with Al-Ain in the United Arab Emirates. A light-hearted TikTok video from his arrival in the Gulf went viral when he laughed and said he did not even know the name of the place he had landed in. In one of his final interviews, given only two days before his death, Bentancor openly admitted his greatest wish was to wear the Penarol jersey once more.

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Football world reacts Penarol issued a statement expressing deepest condolences to Bentancor’s family and close friends. Tributes poured in across social media from former teammates, rival clubs and ordinary fans who recalled the young forward’s energy and smile.

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.