Bruno Fernandes scripts history, breaks Premier League single-season assist record; check details

Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes made Premier League history on Sunday (May 24) during the final day of the 2025-26 season. The Portuguese playmaker notched his 21st assist of the campaign in United’s clash against Brighton, setting a new benchmark that may stand for years.

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Record-breaking assist in style Bruno Fernandes created Manchester United’s opener by swinging in a corner from the right, which was headed in by Patrick Dorgu. The perfectly delivered set-piece not only gave United the lead but also pushed Fernandes into the record books. This moment capped an outstanding season of creativity from the 31-year-old captain, whose vision and delivery have been unmatched.

With this assist, the Red Devils star became the first player in Premier League history to assist 21 goals in a single season in the competition. He went past two all-time greats: Arsenal’s Thierry Henry, who registered 20 assists in 2002-03, and Manchester City’s Kevin de Bruyne, who hit the same mark in 2019-20.

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Surpassing Premier League legends Bruno Fernandes’ achievement stands out because it came on the last day of a long, demanding campaign. Henry’s record had lasted over two decades, while de Bruyne’s more recent tally was seen by many as the modern benchmark for midfield creators. By going one better, Fernandes has shown why he remains one of the most influential players in English football. His ability to unlock defences from open play and dead-ball situations has been crucial for Manchester United all year.

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He was seen celebrating the milestone with young teammate Kobbie Mainoo, capturing the joy and team spirit inside the squad. Fans at the ground and watching at home erupted as the record was confirmed, recognising a special moment in Premier League history.

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Back-to-Back honours for the Manchester United captain Just a day earlier, on Saturday, Bruno Fernandes was announced as the Premier League Player of the Season. The double celebration, the individual award followed by a record-breaking assist, perfectly sums up his campaign. Consistency, leadership, and clutch performances have defined his year in the number ten role.

Premier League’s all-time single-season assist leaders Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United): 21* (2025-26)

Kevin de Bruyne (Manchester City): 20 (2019-20)

Thierry Henry (Arsenal): 20 (2002-03)

Mesut Ozil (Arsenal): 19 (2015-16)

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Cesc Fabregas (Chelsea): 18 (2014-15)

This milestone adds to Bruno Fernandes’ growing legacy at Old Trafford. Since arriving from Sporting CP, he has delivered moment after moment of magic, but this season’s output takes things to another level. His 21 assists highlight not just individual brilliance but also how he lifts those around him, including emerging talents like Dorgu and Mainoo.

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.