Manchester United have triggered the one-year option in Bruno Fernandes’ contract, locking the 32-year-old captain in until mid-2028, according to Fabrizio Romano. The move, reported on Friday, stops the Portugal international from leaving on a free transfer next summer while talks over a fresh long-term deal remain paused.

Fernandes’ previous agreement ran until the summer of 2027 and contained a club option for one extra season. Man United needed to exercise that option by the end of December and have now done so. The decision is driven mainly by financial protection.

Why did Manchester United exercise the Bruno Fernandes option? By activating the option, Manchester United have bought themselves time and safeguarded the player’s value. Overseas clubs will now be unable to open formal talks with Bruno Fernandes when the January window opens. The club has already offered the midfielder a completely new contract, but negotiations have been on hold since October.

“Manchester United have offered him a new contract. This isn’t about exercising the option, but about a completely new contract at the club,” Romano said on his YouTube channel. “Bruno Fernandes’ response was: ‘Let’s wait.’ There is no agreement yet.”

The Italian journalist stressed that Friday’s move is mainly about security rather than settling the longer-term picture. “Manchester United have protected themselves with this move today. But this is mainly about the new contract, not extending his current deal.”

Does the contract option rule out a 2027 exit? Exercising the option does not guarantee that Bruno Fernandes will stay beyond next summer. His existing deal still contains a release clause of around €65 million that becomes active in the summer of 2027, according to Romano. That figure would apply even after the one-year extension.

Manchester United’s leadership will now try to present a clearer sporting plan to convince their captain that the project is heading in the right direction. Fernandes has made it clear in recent weeks that results and the club’s overall direction matter more to him than contract talks at this stage.

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Who could replace Bruno Fernandes if he leaves? If the captain does depart, Manchester United are already monitoring possible successors. One name frequently mentioned is Como midfielder, Nico Paz. The Argentine is represented by the same agency as Manchester United manager Mauricio Pochettino, which could smooth any potential approach.

For the moment, however, there has been little concrete movement around Bruno Fernandes ahead of the winter transfer window.