Manchester United have triggered the one-year option in Bruno Fernandes’ contract, locking the 32-year-old captain in until mid-2028, according to Fabrizio Romano. The move, reported on Friday, stops the Portugal international from leaving on a free transfer next summer while talks over a fresh long-term deal remain paused.

Advertisement

Fernandes’ previous agreement ran until the summer of 2027 and contained a club option for one extra season. Man United needed to exercise that option by the end of December and have now done so. The decision is driven mainly by financial protection.

Why did Manchester United exercise the Bruno Fernandes option? By activating the option, Manchester United have bought themselves time and safeguarded the player’s value. Overseas clubs will now be unable to open formal talks with Bruno Fernandes when the January window opens. The club has already offered the midfielder a completely new contract, but negotiations have been on hold since October.

“Manchester United have offered him a new contract. This isn’t about exercising the option, but about a completely new contract at the club,” Romano said on his YouTube channel. “Bruno Fernandes’ response was: ‘Let’s wait.’ There is no agreement yet.”

Advertisement

The Italian journalist stressed that Friday’s move is mainly about security rather than settling the longer-term picture. “Manchester United have protected themselves with this move today. But this is mainly about the new contract, not extending his current deal.”

Does the contract option rule out a 2027 exit? Exercising the option does not guarantee that Bruno Fernandes will stay beyond next summer. His existing deal still contains a release clause of around €65 million that becomes active in the summer of 2027, according to Romano. That figure would apply even after the one-year extension.

Manchester United’s leadership will now try to present a clearer sporting plan to convince their captain that the project is heading in the right direction. Fernandes has made it clear in recent weeks that results and the club’s overall direction matter more to him than contract talks at this stage.

Advertisement

Also Read | Mauricio Pochettino leaves USA job to take charge of depleted Manchester United

Who could replace Bruno Fernandes if he leaves? If the captain does depart, Manchester United are already monitoring possible successors. One name frequently mentioned is Como midfielder, Nico Paz. The Argentine is represented by the same agency as Manchester United manager Mauricio Pochettino, which could smooth any potential approach.

For the moment, however, there has been little concrete movement around Bruno Fernandes ahead of the winter transfer window.

The coming months will decide whether Manchester United can turn Friday’s protective step into a longer stay for their influential captain or whether they must prepare for life without him in 2027.

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.