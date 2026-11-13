Bruno Fernandes transfer: Manchester United captain turns down a second contract offer at Old Trafford - Report

Days after Manchester United sacked head coach Michael Carrick, captain Bruno Fernandes is also likely to leave Old Trafford at the end of the season after the Portugal footballer has reportedly rejected a second offer. Fernandes joined Manchester United in 2020 on a five-and-a-half year deal from Sporting Lisbon for 55m euros (£47m).

His current deal, which was penned two years ago, expires at the end of the summer. According to a Sky Sports report, Manchester United started talking with Fernandes in the summer over a a new contract, but is believed to have rejected the offer.

Also Read | Michael Carrick sacked! Manchester United relieve Englishman of his duties

The report further added that the Premier League giants have the option to extend Fernandes' stay at the club for a year and also prevent Fernandes from speaking with other foreign clubs during the January transfer window over a possible free transfer as per his contract papers.

It is understood that Manchester United want their captain to stay at the club. The Portuguese footballer was named the FWA Footballer or the Year last May and was also announced as the PFA Player of the Year in August for his 21 assists last season to break a Premier League record.

But since then, Fernandes has struggled to find form, with just four goals in his name in the ongoing Premier League, which included a hattrick against Ipswich Town. Notably, it is Manchester United's only Premier League win in 10 matches in 2026-27 season so far.

Also Read | Bruno Fernandes breaks Premier League single-season assist record

Will Bruno Fernandes join Saudi Pro League? Fernandes has been in radar of a few Saudi Pro League clubs and it won't be a surprise it the 32-year-old considers exploring those offers. Last year, Fernandes had revealed that he rejected a huge offer from Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal, who were even willing to treble his £250,000-a-week wages and pay Manchester United £100m for the player.

Turkish club Galatasaray also wanted Fernandes last August, but Manchester United reportedly said that he was not for sale at any price. With Cristiano Ronaldo at the end of his playing career, there is also a possibility he may head to Al Nassr if any offer comes forward.

Manchester United's next head coach Following the departure of Carrick, Manchester United are expected to announce the USA men's football team head coach Mauricio Pochettino. The Argentine had coached Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur before in the English Premier League.

Also Read | Mauricio Pochettino close to Manchester United deal if Michael Carrick is sacked