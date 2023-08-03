Sony Pictures Networks India gets 3-year media rights extension for Bundesliga International

Sony Pictures Networks India gets 3-year media rights extension for Bundesliga International2 min read 03 Aug 2023, 04:56 PM IST
The deal will run till the end of the 2025-26 season. The Bundesliga comprises 18 teams and operates on a system of promotion. The league is also launching a feed that will encourage viewers to watch the five matches taking place simultaneously on a Saturday evening.
New Delhi: German football league Bundesliga International has agreed to a three-year deal extension with Sony Pictures Networks India to broadcast its matches in India and the subcontinent, including Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, and the Maldives on the sports channel as well as its on-demand OTT platform, Sony LIV.
