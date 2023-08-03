Sony Pictures Networks India gets 3-year media rights extension for Bundesliga International

Peer Naubert, Bundesliga International’s chief marketing officer, said, “Building long-term relationships with them is key to our strategy as we seek to cement our position as the fastest growing league. The success of this model is clear when we see that our live audience numbers have doubled in the last two seasons, and ensuring our fans feel connected, no matter where they are in the world, is extremely important to us.“

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}