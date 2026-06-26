Cabo Verde vs Saudi Arabia: FIFA World Cup 2026 clash: Where to watch live, probable XI and prediction

Cabo Verde will be hoping to clinch a crucial win over Saudi Arabia in their last group stage match of FIFA World Cup 2026.

PN Vishnu
Published26 Jun 2026, 03:49 PM IST
Cabo Verde will be hoping to clinch a historic berth in the FIFA World Cup 2026 knockout stages.
Cabo Verde will be hoping to clinch a historic berth in the FIFA World Cup 2026 knockout stages. (Getty Images via AFP)

Cabo Verde will look to seal a historic spot in the round of 32 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup when they take on Saudi Arabia in their last Group H match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Houston on Friday. Cabo Verde is playing in their first-ever FIFA World Cup tournament and has impressed so far.

The African side held Spain to a resilient 0-0 draw before playing out a thrilling 2-2 draw against Uruguay on the second matchday of the group stage. Cabo Verde is in third place with two points, as is Uruguay, which is in second place.

Saudi Arabia, on the other hand, is in fourth place with just one point. Cabo Verde will qualify for the last 32 if they win on Friday, regardless of the result of Spain vs Uruguay.

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Cabo Verde vs Saudi Arabia match details

MatchGroup H
DateJune 27 (in IST)
Kick-Off Time5:30 AM IST | 8 PM ET | 7 PM CT
StadiumHouston Stadium, Texas
RefereeFrancois Letexier

Cabo Verde vs Saudi Arabia head-to-head

 

Cabo Verde and Saudi Arabia have never locked horns in international football before. The last time Cabo Verde faced an Asian side was in November 2025, when they drew 0-0 against Iran before losing on penalties.

Saudi Arabia, on the other hand, played out a 0-0 draw against Senegal on 10 June in their last meeting against an African side.

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Cabo Verde vs Saudi Arabia team news

Cabo Verde: Cabo Verde are free from injuries and suspensions coming into the game against Saudi Arabia. Ahead of the match, defender Pico Lopes said that Cabo Verde will take on Saudi Arabia with the same intensity they showed in the first two matches.

Head coach Bubista is expected to stick with the same team that drew against Uruguay.

Saudi Arabia: Saudi Arabia, too, has no injury or suspension concerns. Head coach Georgios Donis is expected to stick with the same side despite going down 4-0 to Spain in the previous match.

Cabo Verde vs Saudi Arabia prediction

According to the Opta supercomputer, this FIFA World Cup match could be a close contest. Cabo Verde has been given a 38% chance of beating Saudi Arabia, who in turn have a 35.8% chance of clinching all three points. There is also a significant chance of the match ending in a draw (26.1 %).

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Where to watch Cabo Verde vs Saudi Arabia live on TV?

 

 

 

Country/RegionBroadcaster/Television NetworksStreaming Platform
India & SubcontinentUnite8 Sports (Zee), Doordarshan (Select free matches)Zee5
AustraliaSBSSBS On Demand
ChinaCMGMigu, Xiaohongshu
JapanNHK, Nippon TV, Fuji TVDAZN
South KoreaJTBC, KBSNAVER Sports, CHZZK
IndonesiaTVRIMAXstream, Fola Play
MalaysiaRTMUnifi TV
SingaporeMediacorpmewatch
New ZealandTVNZTVNZ+
BrazilGrupo Globo, SBT, N SportsCazéTV, Globoplay
ArgentinaTelefe, TV Pública, TyC SportsDSports
ColombiaCaracol Televisión, RCN, Win SportsDSports
ChileChilevisiónDSports
PeruAmérica TelevisiónDSports
EcuadorTeleamazonasDSports
UruguayCanal 5Antel TV, DSports
Central AmericaTigo Sports, AlbavisiónTigo Sports App
United KingdomBBC, ITVBBC iPlayer, ITVX
GermanyARD, ZDFMagenta Sport
FranceM6, beIN SportsM6+, beIN CONNECT
SpainRTVE, MediaproRTVE Play, DAZN
ItalyRAIDAZN, RaiPlay
NetherlandsNOSNPO Start
PortugalRTP, SIC, TVI, Sport TVLiveModeTV
BelgiumVRT, RTBFVRT MAX, RTBF Auvio
CroatiaHRTHRTi
PolandTVPTVP Sport
United StatesFox Sports, TelemundoFox Sports App, Tubi (select free matches), Peacock (Spanish)
CanadaBell Media (TSN / RDS)TSN+
MexicoTelevisaUnivision, TV AztecaViX
MENA RegionbeIN Sports, Alkass SportsbeIN CONNECT
Sub-Saharan AfricaSuperSport, New World TVSuperSport Play
South AfricaSABC, SportyTVSABC+
NigeriaSportyTV, StarTimesStarTimes ON
MoroccoSNRT, beIN SportsbeIN CONNECT

Cabo Verde vs Saudi Arabia possible starting XIs

Cabo Verde: Vozinha; João Paulo, Diney Borges, Roberto Lopes, Steven Moreira; Kevin Pina; Garry Rodrigues, Jamiro Monteiro, Deroy Duarte, Ryan Mendes; Gilson Benchimol.

Saudi Arabia: Mohammed Al-Owais; Saud Abdulhamid, Hassan Al-Tambakti, Ali Lajami, Nawaf Boushal; Mohammed Kanno, Musab Al Juwayr, Ziyad Al Johani; Salem Al-Dawsari, Firas Al-Buraikan, Saleh Al-Shehri.

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