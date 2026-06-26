Cabo Verde vs Saudi Arabia: FIFA World Cup 2026 clash: Where to watch live, probable XI and prediction

Cabo Verde will look to seal a historic spot in the round of 32 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup when they take on Saudi Arabia in their last Group H match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Houston on Friday. Cabo Verde is playing in their first-ever FIFA World Cup tournament and has impressed so far.
The African side held Spain to a resilient 0-0 draw before playing out a thrilling 2-2 draw against Uruguay on the second matchday of the group stage. Cabo Verde is in third place with two points, as is Uruguay, which is in second place.
Saudi Arabia, on the other hand, is in fourth place with just one point. Cabo Verde will qualify for the last 32 if they win on Friday, regardless of the result of Spain vs Uruguay.
|Match
|Group H
|Date
|June 27 (in IST)
|Kick-Off Time
|5:30 AM IST | 8 PM ET | 7 PM CT
|Stadium
|Houston Stadium, Texas
|Referee
|Francois Letexier
Cabo Verde and Saudi Arabia have never locked horns in international football before. The last time Cabo Verde faced an Asian side was in November 2025, when they drew 0-0 against Iran before losing on penalties.
Saudi Arabia, on the other hand, played out a 0-0 draw against Senegal on 10 June in their last meeting against an African side.
Cabo Verde: Cabo Verde are free from injuries and suspensions coming into the game against Saudi Arabia. Ahead of the match, defender Pico Lopes said that Cabo Verde will take on Saudi Arabia with the same intensity they showed in the first two matches.
Head coach Bubista is expected to stick with the same team that drew against Uruguay.
Saudi Arabia: Saudi Arabia, too, has no injury or suspension concerns. Head coach Georgios Donis is expected to stick with the same side despite going down 4-0 to Spain in the previous match.
According to the Opta supercomputer, this FIFA World Cup match could be a close contest. Cabo Verde has been given a 38% chance of beating Saudi Arabia, who in turn have a 35.8% chance of clinching all three points. There is also a significant chance of the match ending in a draw (26.1 %).
|Country/Region
|Broadcaster/Television Networks
|Streaming Platform
|India & Subcontinent
|Unite8 Sports (Zee), Doordarshan (Select free matches)
|Zee5
|Australia
|SBS
|SBS On Demand
|China
|CMG
|Migu, Xiaohongshu
|Japan
|NHK, Nippon TV, Fuji TV
|DAZN
|South Korea
|JTBC, KBS
|NAVER Sports, CHZZK
|Indonesia
|TVRI
|MAXstream, Fola Play
|Malaysia
|RTM
|Unifi TV
|Singapore
|Mediacorp
|mewatch
|New Zealand
|TVNZ
|TVNZ+
|Brazil
|Grupo Globo, SBT, N Sports
|CazéTV, Globoplay
|Argentina
|Telefe, TV Pública, TyC Sports
|DSports
|Colombia
|Caracol Televisión, RCN, Win Sports
|DSports
|Chile
|Chilevisión
|DSports
|Peru
|América Televisión
|DSports
|Ecuador
|Teleamazonas
|DSports
|Uruguay
|Canal 5
|Antel TV, DSports
|Central America
|Tigo Sports, Albavisión
|Tigo Sports App
|United Kingdom
|BBC, ITV
|BBC iPlayer, ITVX
|Germany
|ARD, ZDF
|Magenta Sport
|France
|M6, beIN Sports
|M6+, beIN CONNECT
|Spain
|RTVE, Mediapro
|RTVE Play, DAZN
|Italy
|RAI
|DAZN, RaiPlay
|Netherlands
|NOS
|NPO Start
|Portugal
|RTP, SIC, TVI, Sport TV
|LiveModeTV
|Belgium
|VRT, RTBF
|VRT MAX, RTBF Auvio
|Croatia
|HRT
|HRTi
|Poland
|TVP
|TVP Sport
|United States
|Fox Sports, Telemundo
|Fox Sports App, Tubi (select free matches), Peacock (Spanish)
|Canada
|Bell Media (TSN / RDS)
|TSN+
|Mexico
|TelevisaUnivision, TV Azteca
|ViX
|MENA Region
|beIN Sports, Alkass Sports
|beIN CONNECT
|Sub-Saharan Africa
|SuperSport, New World TV
|SuperSport Play
|South Africa
|SABC, SportyTV
|SABC+
|Nigeria
|SportyTV, StarTimes
|StarTimes ON
|Morocco
|SNRT, beIN Sports
|beIN CONNECT
Cabo Verde: Vozinha; João Paulo, Diney Borges, Roberto Lopes, Steven Moreira; Kevin Pina; Garry Rodrigues, Jamiro Monteiro, Deroy Duarte, Ryan Mendes; Gilson Benchimol.
Saudi Arabia: Mohammed Al-Owais; Saud Abdulhamid, Hassan Al-Tambakti, Ali Lajami, Nawaf Boushal; Mohammed Kanno, Musab Al Juwayr, Ziyad Al Johani; Salem Al-Dawsari, Firas Al-Buraikan, Saleh Al-Shehri.