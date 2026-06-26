Cabo Verde vs Saudi Arabia: FIFA World Cup 2026 clash: Where to watch live, probable XI and prediction

Cabo Verde will look to seal a historic spot in the round of 32 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup when they take on Saudi Arabia in their last Group H match of the 2026 FIFA World Cup in Houston on Friday. Cabo Verde is playing in their first-ever FIFA World Cup tournament and has impressed so far.

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The African side held Spain to a resilient 0-0 draw before playing out a thrilling 2-2 draw against Uruguay on the second matchday of the group stage. Cabo Verde is in third place with two points, as is Uruguay, which is in second place.

Saudi Arabia, on the other hand, is in fourth place with just one point. Cabo Verde will qualify for the last 32 if they win on Friday, regardless of the result of Spain vs Uruguay.

Cabo Verde vs Saudi Arabia match details

Match Group H Date June 27 (in IST) Kick-Off Time 5:30 AM IST | 8 PM ET | 7 PM CT Stadium Houston Stadium, Texas Referee Francois Letexier

Cabo Verde vs Saudi Arabia head-to-head

Cabo Verde and Saudi Arabia have never locked horns in international football before. The last time Cabo Verde faced an Asian side was in November 2025, when they drew 0-0 against Iran before losing on penalties.

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Saudi Arabia, on the other hand, played out a 0-0 draw against Senegal on 10 June in their last meeting against an African side.

Also Read | FIFA World Cup 2026 breaks Qatar WC record for most goals scored in one edition

Cabo Verde vs Saudi Arabia team news Cabo Verde: Cabo Verde are free from injuries and suspensions coming into the game against Saudi Arabia. Ahead of the match, defender Pico Lopes said that Cabo Verde will take on Saudi Arabia with the same intensity they showed in the first two matches.

Head coach Bubista is expected to stick with the same team that drew against Uruguay.

Saudi Arabia: Saudi Arabia, too, has no injury or suspension concerns. Head coach Georgios Donis is expected to stick with the same side despite going down 4-0 to Spain in the previous match.

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Cabo Verde vs Saudi Arabia prediction According to the Opta supercomputer, this FIFA World Cup match could be a close contest. Cabo Verde has been given a 38% chance of beating Saudi Arabia, who in turn have a 35.8% chance of clinching all three points. There is also a significant chance of the match ending in a draw (26.1 %).

Where to watch Cabo Verde vs Saudi Arabia live on TV?

Country/Region Broadcaster/Television Networks Streaming Platform India & Subcontinent Unite8 Sports (Zee), Doordarshan (Select free matches) Zee5 Australia SBS SBS On Demand China CMG Migu, Xiaohongshu Japan NHK, Nippon TV, Fuji TV DAZN South Korea JTBC, KBS NAVER Sports, CHZZK Indonesia TVRI MAXstream, Fola Play Malaysia RTM Unifi TV Singapore Mediacorp mewatch New Zealand TVNZ TVNZ+ Brazil Grupo Globo, SBT, N Sports CazéTV, Globoplay Argentina Telefe, TV Pública, TyC Sports DSports Colombia Caracol Televisión, RCN, Win Sports DSports Chile Chilevisión DSports Peru América Televisión DSports Ecuador Teleamazonas DSports Uruguay Canal 5 Antel TV, DSports Central America Tigo Sports, Albavisión Tigo Sports App United Kingdom BBC, ITV BBC iPlayer, ITVX Germany ARD, ZDF Magenta Sport France M6, beIN Sports M6+, beIN CONNECT Spain RTVE, Mediapro RTVE Play, DAZN Italy RAI DAZN, RaiPlay Netherlands NOS NPO Start Portugal RTP, SIC, TVI, Sport TV LiveModeTV Belgium VRT, RTBF VRT MAX, RTBF Auvio Croatia HRT HRTi Poland TVP TVP Sport United States Fox Sports, Telemundo Fox Sports App, Tubi (select free matches), Peacock (Spanish) Canada Bell Media (TSN / RDS) TSN+ Mexico TelevisaUnivision, TV Azteca ViX MENA Region beIN Sports, Alkass Sports beIN CONNECT Sub-Saharan Africa SuperSport, New World TV SuperSport Play South Africa SABC, SportyTV SABC+ Nigeria SportyTV, StarTimes StarTimes ON Morocco SNRT, beIN Sports beIN CONNECT

Cabo Verde vs Saudi Arabia possible starting XIs

Cabo Verde: Vozinha; João Paulo, Diney Borges, Roberto Lopes, Steven Moreira; Kevin Pina; Garry Rodrigues, Jamiro Monteiro, Deroy Duarte, Ryan Mendes; Gilson Benchimol.

Saudi Arabia: Mohammed Al-Owais; Saud Abdulhamid, Hassan Al-Tambakti, Ali Lajami, Nawaf Boushal; Mohammed Kanno, Musab Al Juwayr, Ziyad Al Johani; Salem Al-Dawsari, Firas Al-Buraikan, Saleh Al-Shehri.

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