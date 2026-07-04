Cabo Verde's Vozinha, who once considered quitting football, leaves as World Cup legend after heroic show vs Argentina

Nobody knew Josimar José Évora Dias, aka Vozinha, before the FIFA World Cup 2026 began in the United States, Mexico and Canada on June 11. On July 4, the 40-year-old, currently a free agent, walks out of the tournament as an undisputed hero, a legend and an inspiration for youngsters in Cabo Verde - the second smallest nation to qualify for the World Cup.

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Vozinha in a living legend in Cabo Verde. Along with Ryan Mendes, Vozinha is a national treasure back in the country with a population of just over 500,000 people, as the duo are the only footballers to have featured in all major tournament Cabo Verde have featured in.

Also Read | List of records by Lionel Messi during Argentina vs Cabo Verde at FIFA World Cup

Vozinha's story came to light when he single-handedly kept Spain at bay as Cabo Verde earned their first-ever World Cup point following a historic 0-0 draw against the 2010 champions. Boasting a follower count of just 5000 before the match against Spain, Vozinha instantly became a social media sensation as his Instagram followers count went in millions.

Vozinha made 13 more saves against Uruguay and Saudi Arabia as Cabo Verde played out 1-1 and 0-0 draws respectively to finish second in Group H, as the debutants scripted an inspiring chapter in the history of World Cup. On Saturday, although Cabo Verde lost 2-3 against defending champions Argentina, Vozinha made as many as eight saves to walk out as a legend.

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Overall, Vozinha made 18 saves in the FIFA World Cup 2026. The only goalkeepers aged 40 or older to register more saves at a single World Cup were England's Peter Shilton (28 in 1990) and Italian Dino Zoff (27 in 1982). Only Paraguay's Orlando Gill (19), and Curaçao's Ely Room (20) made more in the ongoing edition. Curacao have been eliminated.

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Messi vs Vozinha - What happened in Miami? While Cabo Verde far below in the FIFA rankings as compared to Argentina's second spot, one duel that was in everyone's mouth before the match started was Messi vs Vozinha. Although Messi beat Vozinha in the 29th minute to give Argentina the lead, the 40-year-old Vozinha had the upper hand in the rest of the game, especially against the former Barcelona star.

Vozinha made as many as three saves in the second half to deny Messi. In the 63rd minute, Argentina had the opportunity to take the lead, but Vozinha denied a darting Messi. Nine minutes later, Messi had another chance to double his tally, but his free-kick from outside the box was saved by Vozinha.

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Cabo Verde's Vozinha saves a shot from Argentina's Lionel Messi.

The Argentine captain had another chance, this time on the fifth minute of the stoppage time. Taking a free-kick from outside the box, Messi once again found the target, but a ever-alert Vozinha was there to deny the 39-year-old to take the match into extra time.

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Vozinha once thought of quitting football Born in 1986, Vozinha started his professional football at the age of 25 - an age which is considered to be much late in the sport. However, lack of chances at the top flight, once made Vozinha think of quitting the game. But it was the dream of playing at the top level that kept him continue.

“I have worked my whole life for this moment. I’m 40 years old," he told reporters after Spain game. “I started playing football professionally when I was 25, in 2012. I thought about leaving but I continued because of this dream. This is for everyone. I will continue to work for Cape Verde and for the people,” he added.

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Vozinha open to any offers Vozinha's professional journey started at a local club Batuque. Since then he played club football in Angola, Moldova, Portugal, Cyprus and Slovakia. His last club was Deportivo Chaves, who play in Portugal's second division. However, his contract ended during the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Speaking after Cabo Verde's qualification in the round of 32, Vozinha revealed he is unemployed and is open to any offers. “I ended my contract with my previous club, Deportivo Chaves, and at the moment I still don’t have anything. I’m open to everything. Let’s see what comes up,” he said.

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About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in