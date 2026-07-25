Cabo Verde's World Cup hero Vozinha joins new club on 18-month deal; All you need to know about 40-year-old's new base

Vozinha, the star Cabo Verde goalkeeper who took the 2026 FIFA World Cup by storm, completed one of the most remarkable transfers of the summer by joining Chilean giants Colo Colo.

The veteran shot-stopper, who entered the tournament without a club, has agreed to sign an 18-month contract with Colo Colo after emerging as one of the breakout stars in FIFA World Cup 2026.

“Welcome. We're waiting for you,” Colo Colo wrote on their social media pages, leaving the club's fans excited. Blanco y Negro president Aníbal Mosa had previously revealed that Vozinha, who entered the World Cup as a free agent, is expected to arrive in Chile in the coming days to join Colo Colo.

“Vozinha is going to be a Colo Colo player. In the next few days, he will travel to Chile, undergo the necessary medical examinations, and then be presented here at the Estadio Monumental," Mosa told reporters.

Colo Colo are Chile's most successful team, having won a record number of Primera Division titles and numerous domestic cups.

They remain the only Chilean club to have lifted the Copa Libertadores, triumphing in 1991, and are regular participants in continental competitions.

Backed by one of the largest fan bases in the country, the Santiago-based side is renowned for its rich history and high expectations, making the move one of the biggest of Vozinha's career.

Vozinha's heroics for Cabo Verde in FIFA World Cup 2026 Cabo Verde, who were playing in their maiden FIFA World Cup campaign, reached the round of 32 stage where they lost to eventual runners-up Argentina 3-2. Vozinha,40, enjoyed a brilliant run at the FIFA World Cup, making 18 saves from four matches. This included as many as seven saves in Cabo Verde's stunning 0-0 draw against eventual champions Spain in the group stage.

The experienced goalkeeper entered the 2026 FIFA World Cup as a free agent after his contract with Portuguese club GD Chaves expired at the end of June. Having spent the previous two seasons with the Liga Portugal 2 side, Vozinha suddenly found himself without a club just as Cabo Verde prepared for its maiden appearance at football's biggest tournament.

There was speculation that Vozinha might join the Inter Miami side in USA’s Major League Soccer (MLS), which would have seen him play with Lionel Messi. However, those rumours have now been put to rest after the confirmation that Vozinha would join Colo Colo.

Known for his quick reflexes, command of the penalty area and calm decision-making repeatedly frustrated elite attackers, making him one of the most talked-about goalkeepers at the tournament.

Those performances naturally attracted interest from clubs looking to add experience between the posts. Colo Colo ultimately won the race for his signature, securing a goalkeeper whose stock rose dramatically over the course of just a few weeks.