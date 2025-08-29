CAFA Nations Cup 2025: India start Khalid Jamil era with win over Tajikistan as Anwar Ali, Sandesh Jhingan score

Sandesh Jhingan and Anwar Ali scored one goal each as India began Khali Jamil era with a win over Tajikistan in the Group A clash in the CAFA Nations Cup 2025 on Friday. It was Jamil's first game in charge as the Indian national football team head coach. It was India's first win over Tajikistan in 17 years and also their first victory on foreign soil after beating Kuwait in 2023 during the World Cup qualifiers.

Jamil couldn't have asked for a better result and credit should go to skipper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, who returned to the starting XI after being sidelined under former coach Manolo Marquez. Ranked 133 in the world, India scored through Anwar Ali in the fifth minute before Jhingan doubled the lead eight minutes later.

Tajikistan did pulled one back in the 23rd minute through Shahrom Samiev, but it was Gurpreet, who stood tall under the bar with a series of stunning saves, including a spot-kick against the 106th ranked hosts for the remaining 75 minutes of the match.

Khalid Jamil's second half changes The Indian head coach made three changes in the second half - East Bengal's Naorem Mahesh Singh as an attacking wing half, Nikhil Prabhu as a defensive screen and Danish Farooq to complement him.

However, Tajiks' high-line style of play also left very little space and Indian forwards Vikram Partap Singh and Irfan Yadawad were merely spectators for the better part of the match. But that had a lot to do with central midfield not feeding them with enough balls and more intent on keeping Tajik attackers at bay.

In the wave of attacks, Tajikistan ultimately earned a penalty when Vikram Partap had a hand on the Tajikistan striker Rustam Soirov's shoulder and he fell inside the box. However, Gurpreet dived to his right and his long legs prevented Soirov's spot-kick.