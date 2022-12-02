FIFA World Cup 2022: Cameroon vs Brazil prediction, time, live-streaming details

FIFA World Cup 2022: Unfortunately for Brazil fans, the world cup journey for Neymar may be over due to injury. Cameroon, on the other hand, would like to rewrite history.
Brazil have already qualified for the next round. However, this match will give them a chance to win all three matches to get into the knockout stage. Cameroon, on the other hand, must find victory to get past Switzerland to qualify for the Round of 16.
Overview
While several big teams like Argentina, Belgium, Germany, France and Spain have suffered upsets in this tournament, Brazil have looked good from Day 1. Fans would like the pre-tournament favourites to dominate the Central African team as well. Cameroon is currently languishing on just one point. To advance, they would need to win and have Switzerland lose or draw.
Selecao will have an unusual rival in this match - complacency. As they have already progressed to the next round, there is every possibility that the South American team may take it a bit easy. They are yet to concede a goal in the tournament, which is a big plus. The pre-tournament favourites are expected to top their group unless they lose this and Ghana manage something really dramatic in their match against Serbia. Unfortunately for Brazil fans, the world cup journey for Neymar may be over due to injury. Neymar doesn’t have fond memories of world cups as the star player fractured his vertebrae during the quarterfinal against Colombia in 2014 and was out of the game for a really long time.
Cameroon
When they came back from a 3-1 deficit to draw the game at 3-3 against Serbia, the Indomitable Lions made sure everyone stood up and watched their efforts. Things will be quite different against Brazil, who look to be in great form. Cameroon will hope that Brazil come to this match as an overconfident squad. They have to take advantage of any lapse in the Brazilian defence. In seven prior world cup participation, Cameroon have never won their last group match.
Head-to-Head
Brazil has a remarkable world cup record against African teams. They have won all seven of their prior encounters by an overall score of 20-2. Two of those world cup wins came at the expense of Cameroon, once in 1994 and the other in 2014. Brazil and Cameroon have played six games so far; none of those ended in a draw. The only victory that Cameroon had was in 2003 at the FIFA Confederations Cup when they won 1-0.
Key Players
Richarlison shone like a bright star in the first match. Fans would like him to do it again this time. Cameroon will bank on Bayern Munich striker Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, who have already scored at FIFA 2022.
Date, Time & Venue
The Cameroon vs Brazil match will be played on December 3 at 00:30 AM (Indian time) in the Lusail Stadium, Lusail.
Live-streaming Details
The Cameroon vs Brazil match will be broadcast live on the Sports18 and Sports18 HD TV channels in India and Jio Cinema's app and website will both offer free live streaming of the event.
