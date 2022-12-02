FIFA World Cup 2022: Cameroon vs Brazil prediction, time, live-streaming details

Teams

Brazil

Selecao will have an unusual rival in this match - complacency. As they have already progressed to the next round, there is every possibility that the South American team may take it a bit easy. They are yet to concede a goal in the tournament, which is a big plus. The pre-tournament favourites are expected to top their group unless they lose this and Ghana manage something really dramatic in their match against Serbia. Unfortunately for Brazil fans, the world cup journey for Neymar may be over due to injury. Neymar doesn’t have fond memories of world cups as the star player fractured his vertebrae during the quarterfinal against Colombia in 2014 and was out of the game for a really long time.