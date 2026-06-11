Can Cristiano Ronaldo & Lionel Messi meet at FIFA World Cup 2026? Mapping Portugal vs Argentina showdown at big stage

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi ruled the game for over a decade in modern era to be considered as the best footballers in the world. While their battle peaked during their time at La Liga, the debate for the best settled for many when Messi-led Argentina lifted the FIFA World Cup in Qatar in 2022.

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However, for Ronaldo fans, there is no one who can emulate the Portuguese's legacy. Surprisingly, Messi and Ronaldo haven't met each other in national colours at a FIFA World Cup stage as they enter the 2026 edition on a record sixth appearance. With the ages not on their sides, the 2026 edition could be their final World Cups for both Messi and Ronaldo.

The FIFA World Cup 2026 could be the edition where Messi and Ronaldo can finally face each other in national colours at the sport's biggest stage.

Argentina's FIFA World Cup 2026 fixtures Drawn in Group J, Argentina will face Algeria (on June 16), Austria (June 22) and Jordan (June 22). If Argentina top their group, which is expected from Messi & Co, they will face the runners-up of Group H (Spain, Uruguay, Cape Verde, Saudi Arabia) on July 4 in the round of 32. With Spain are most likely to top Group H, one among Saudi Arabia and Uruguay are expected to finish as the second-best placed side from the group.

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Portugal's FIFA World Cup 2026 fixtures On the other hand, Portugal are placed in Group K, along with DR Congo (June 17), Uzbekistan (June 23) and Colombia (June 27). Similar to Argentina, Portugal are expected to top their group and play the third-best placed teams from either of Group D, E, I, J and L on July 4.

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo trains with the team ahead of FIFA World Cup 2926.

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Possibility of a Messi vs Ronaldo at FIFA WC 2026 The most realistic answer to this is the Quarterfinals, provided both Argentina and Portugal top their respective groups and also win their matches in round of 32 and round of 16. However, in case, one among Portugal and Argentina finish second in their group, they might face off in the final, but via some challenging opponents.

But if both Portugal and Argentina finish second in their respective groups, there could be a Messi vs Ronaldo as early as in the round of 16, provided both win their round of 32 ties.

Group Stage Scenario Potential Round of Meeting Both teams win their groups (Argentina 1st, Portugal 1st) Quarterfinals Both teams finish 2nd (Argentina 2nd, Portugal 2nd) Round of 16 One wins group, one finishes 2nd (e.g., Argentina 1st, Portugal 2nd or vice versa) The Final

Messi vs Ronaldo at FIFA World Cups Ronaldo's best finish at a FIFA World Cup came in 2006, when Portugal reached the semifinals before losing to France in the last-four stage. On the other hand, Messi lifted the coveted trophy four years ago.

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Lionel Messi Cristiano Ronaldo Best finish Champion (2022) Semifinals (2006) Matches 26 22 Minutes played 2314 1762 Goals scored 13 8 Knock-Out stage goals 5 0 Total assists 8 2 Knock-Out stage assists 6 0 Hattricks 0 1 Penalties 4 (6) 3 (4) MOTM awards 10 1

Portugal vs Argentina head-to-head Portugal have played a total of eight matches against Argentina with the latter enjoying a 5-2 advantage. Only one game ended in a draw in 1928. However, Messi and Ronaldo have faced each other twice in 2011 and 2014, with both scoring one goal each against each other.

Year Result Competition 1928 Portugal 0-0 Argentina FIFA International Friendly 1952 Portugal 1-3 Argentina FIFA International Friendly 1954 Portugal 1-3 Argentina FIFA International Friendly 1961 Portugal 0-2 Argentina FIFA International Friendly 1964 Argentina 2-0 Portugal Copa das Nacoes 1972 Portugal 3-1 Argentina Independence Cup 2011 Argentina 2-1 Portugal FIFA International Friendly 2014 Portugal 1-0 Argentina FIFA International Friendly

Also Read | FIFA WC 2026: Kylian Mbappe settles Messi vs Ronaldo debate with blunt verdict

While Messi have won the World Cup, but Ronaldo still tops the pack with most appearances (226) and most goals scored (143) across all men's competition in international football. Messi, in 198 matches, had scored 116 goals so far for Argentina.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in