Can Messi surpass Maradona during Argentina vs England? Records ARG captain can break in FIFA World Cup 2026 semifinal

Argentina and England will renew world football's one of the fiercest rivalries after a long gap of 24 years when these two teams face off in the FIFA World Cup 2026 semifinal on Thursday at the Atlanta Stadium. The winner of Argentina vs England will face Spain in the final after the La Roja stopped a French juggernaut a few hours ago.

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The Argentina vs England World Cup rivalry started way back in 1962. From Diego Maradona's "Hand of God" goal in 1986 to David Beckham's red card in 1998, a lot has happened in the last four decades, including the 1982 Falklands War, that added a political and historical touch to the rivalry.

As both the teams gear up for their sixth appearance at the FIFA World Cup stage, Argentina captain Lionel Messi will be aiming to surpass legendary Maradona, thus writing a new chapter in the famed rivalry. The 39-year-old has once again spearheaded Argentina's campaign and is in hunt for the Golden Boot, along with France's Kylian Mbappe and England's Harry Kane.

Records Messi can break during ARG vs ENG On level with Mbappe at eight goals each in the ongoing edition, Messi go on top in the Golden Boot race against England. Messi is currently second in the table due to lower assists as compared to Mbappe. And if Argentina win in the semifinal, Messi will have another chance to extend his tally and take a perfect revenge against the Frenchman. In the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, Mbappe (8) pipped Messi (7) to take the Golden Boot.

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Based on an OptaJoe data, Messi stands second in the list for most shot involvements in a single World Cup campaign. The former Barcelona superstar has so far managed to make 54 shot involvements in the FIFA World Cup 2026 - 33 shots and 21 chances created. The record for most shot involvements in a single World Cup campaign belongs to Maradona, who managed 29 shots and 30 chances created during 1986 edition.

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Argentina vs England World Cup head-to-head

Edition Match Result Score 1962 England vs Argentina England won 3-1 1966 England vs Argentina England won 1-0 1986 Argentina vs England Argentina won 2-1 1998 Argentina vs England Draw (Argentina won on penalties) 2-2 2002 Argentina vs England England won 1-0

What's at stake during Argentina vs England? Having won the World Cup in 2022, Lionel Scaloni's Argentina are aiming to become the third team to win back-to-back titles after Brazil (1958 and 1962) and Italy (1934 and 1938). While Argentina look to be heavily reliant of Messi, the England attack have revolved around captain Kane and Jude Bellingham, who have contributed 12 of their 13 goals so far.

Having remained unbeaten in the group stage, Argentina struggled in the knockouts, with Messi playing a pivotal role in dragging his team to the semifinals, scoring in hard-fought 3-2 wins against Cape Verde and Egypt.

Also Read | Why is ARG vs ENG FIFA World Cup 2026 semifinal more than just a football match?

Three-time champions Argentina will be taking on a different class of opponent in Atlanta compared with teams they have faced so far, even if England have only sparkled intermittently.

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About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in