Canada vs Bosnia and Herzegovina prediction: I asked ChatGPT who’d win FIFA World Cup 2026 clash; AI picks favourites

Searching for their first-ever win at a FIFA Word Cup, Canada welcome Bosnia and Herzegovina at the Toronto Stadium on Friday night (June 12 in IST) in a Group B clash. Although Canada have been hit by injuries, Jesse Marsch's men would like to use the home support in their third appearance after 1986 and 2022.

On the other hand, Bosnia and Herzegovina booked their spot in the FIFA World Cup 2026 for the first time since 2014, after upsetting Wales and four-time champions Italy in the UEFA play-offs. Undoubtedly, a lot will depend on 40-year-old captain Edin Dzeko, who scored six goals in the qualifiers for Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Canada vs Bosnia & Herzegovina match details

Match Group B Date June 13 (in IST) Kick-Off Time 12:30 AM IST Stadium Toronto Stadium Referee Facundo Tello (Argentina) VAR Hernan Mastrangelo (Argentina)

Canada vs Bosnia & Herzegovina Team News Canada: The Canadians will heavily depend on Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies, alongside the likes of Jonathan David and Tajon Buchanan. However, the Canadian think-tank are still doubtful over the availability of centre-back Moïse Bombito, who is perhaps the best defender in the country, and attacking midfielder Marcelo Flores (who ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament after being named in the World Cup squad).

Bosnia & Herzegovina: The Bosnian squad revolves around former Manchester City star Edin Dzeko. Although there are no major issues, reserve goalkeeper Osman Hadžikić was forced to withdraw from the tournament due to an injury. He has been replaced by Mladen Jurkas.

Canada vs Bosnia & Herzegovina Head-to-Head

Matches 2 Canada won 0 Bosnia and Herzegovina won 1 Draw 1 Last meeting 0-0 draw in FIFA friendly (2019) Last FIFA World Cup meeting None

Canada have played Bosnia and Herzegovina only twice in history with the latter enjoying a 1-0 advantage as far as the head-to-head record is considered. While their first match in 2013 was won by Bosnia and Herzegovina, their last meeting in 2019 ended a goalless draw.

Canada vs Bosnia and Herzegovina team strategy Canada: Head coach Jesse Marsch has made Canada into an aggressive side with a high-intensity playing style with quick transitions on the pitch. Canada's main objective would be to use the home support in Toronto and force the opponent to make mistakes. With the usage of vertical passes rather than long spells of possession, Canada would target Bosnia and Herzegovina full-backs with pace and overlapping runs.

Bosnia and Herzegovina: Under head coach Sergej Barbarez, Bosnia and Herzegovina have turned into a successful defensive organization and are able to stay compact in a mid-block defensive shape. The Bosnian side would look for counter-attacks through veteran striker Edin Džeko.

Canada vs Bosnia and Herzegovina prediction I asked ChatGPT who would win the Group B clash between hosts Canada and Bosnia and Herzegovina. Here’s how AI responded.

The prediction leaned towards home side Canada due to their local support. Having not lost a single game in their last 11 friendlies, Canada have certainly the upper hand in Toronto. Additionally, Canada's attacking quality through David and Davies makes them the favourites.

Having said that, Bosnia and Herzegovina can't be taken lightly who eliminated Italy to secure a World Cup spot. The AI prediction went in favour of Canada winning 2-1.

Canada vs Bosnia & Herzegovina possible line-ups Canada: Crepeau (GK) - Johnston, De Fougerolles, Cornelius, Laryea - Buchanan, Eustaquio, Kone, Millar - David, Larin

Bosnia and Herzegovina: Vasilj (GK) - Muharemovic, Katic, Kolasinac - Dedic, Sunjic, Hadziahmetovic, Basic, Bajraktarevic - Alajbegovic - Demirovic