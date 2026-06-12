Canada vs Bosnia and Herzegovina prediction: I asked ChatGPT who’d win FIFA World Cup 2026 clash; AI picks favourites

Searching for their first-ever win at a FIFA Word Cup, Canada welcome Bosnia and Herzegovina at the Toronto Stadium on Friday night (June 12 in IST) in a Group B clash. Although Canada have been hit by injuries, Jesse Marsch's men would like to use the home support in their third appearance after 1986 and 2022.

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On the other hand, Bosnia and Herzegovina booked their spot in the FIFA World Cup 2026 for the first time since 2014, after upsetting Wales and four-time champions Italy in the UEFA play-offs. Undoubtedly, a lot will depend on 40-year-old captain Edin Dzeko, who scored six goals in the qualifiers for Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Canada vs Bosnia & Herzegovina match details

Match Group B Date June 13 (in IST) Kick-Off Time 12:30 AM IST Stadium Toronto Stadium Referee Facundo Tello (Argentina) VAR Hernan Mastrangelo (Argentina)

Canada vs Bosnia & Herzegovina Team News Canada: The Canadians will heavily depend on Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies, alongside the likes of Jonathan David and Tajon Buchanan. However, the Canadian think-tank are still doubtful over the availability of centre-back Moïse Bombito, who is perhaps the best defender in the country, and attacking midfielder Marcelo Flores (who ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament after being named in the World Cup squad).

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Bosnia & Herzegovina: The Bosnian squad revolves around former Manchester City star Edin Dzeko. Although there are no major issues, reserve goalkeeper Osman Hadžikić was forced to withdraw from the tournament due to an injury. He has been replaced by Mladen Jurkas.

Canada vs Bosnia & Herzegovina Head-to-Head

Matches 2 Canada won 0 Bosnia and Herzegovina won 1 Draw 1 Last meeting 0-0 draw in FIFA friendly (2019) Last FIFA World Cup meeting None

Canada have played Bosnia and Herzegovina only twice in history with the latter enjoying a 1-0 advantage as far as the head-to-head record is considered. While their first match in 2013 was won by Bosnia and Herzegovina, their last meeting in 2019 ended a goalless draw.

Canada vs Bosnia and Herzegovina team strategy Canada: Head coach Jesse Marsch has made Canada into an aggressive side with a high-intensity playing style with quick transitions on the pitch. Canada's main objective would be to use the home support in Toronto and force the opponent to make mistakes. With the usage of vertical passes rather than long spells of possession, Canada would target Bosnia and Herzegovina full-backs with pace and overlapping runs.

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Bosnia and Herzegovina: Under head coach Sergej Barbarez, Bosnia and Herzegovina have turned into a successful defensive organization and are able to stay compact in a mid-block defensive shape. The Bosnian side would look for counter-attacks through veteran striker Edin Džeko.

Canada vs Bosnia and Herzegovina prediction I asked ChatGPT who would win the Group B clash between hosts Canada and Bosnia and Herzegovina. Here’s how AI responded.

The prediction leaned towards home side Canada due to their local support. Having not lost a single game in their last 11 friendlies, Canada have certainly the upper hand in Toronto. Additionally, Canada's attacking quality through David and Davies makes them the favourites.

Having said that, Bosnia and Herzegovina can't be taken lightly who eliminated Italy to secure a World Cup spot. The AI prediction went in favour of Canada winning 2-1.

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Canada vs Bosnia & Herzegovina possible line-ups Canada: Crepeau (GK) - Johnston, De Fougerolles, Cornelius, Laryea - Buchanan, Eustaquio, Kone, Millar - David, Larin

Bosnia and Herzegovina: Vasilj (GK) - Muharemovic, Katic, Kolasinac - Dedic, Sunjic, Hadziahmetovic, Basic, Bajraktarevic - Alajbegovic - Demirovic

Where to watch Canada vs Bosnia & Herzegovina in India? ZEE5 has secured the broadcast deal for the FIFA World Cup 2026 for Indian audience. The Canada vs Bosnia and Herzegovina Group B clash will be telecast live on Unite8 Sports 2, Unite8 Sports 2 HD (both English) and Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD (both Hindi) channels. Live streaming of Canada vs Bosnia and Herzegovina is available on ZEE5 app and website.

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About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in