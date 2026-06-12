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Canada vs Bosnia and Herzegovina prediction: I asked ChatGPT who’d win FIFA World Cup 2026 clash; AI picks favourites

Canada and Bosnia and Herzegovina will face each other for the first time at the FIFA World Cup. Notably, Bosnia and Herzegovina qualified for their second World Cup after upsetting Wales and Italy in UEFA play-offs. I asked ChatGPT who'd win the Canada vs Bosnia and Herzegovina clash.

Koushik Paul
Updated12 Jun 2026, 05:20 PM IST
Canada's Alphonso Davies during training ahead of their FIFA World Cup 2026 match against Bosnia and Herzegovina in Toronto.
Canada's Alphonso Davies during training ahead of their FIFA World Cup 2026 match against Bosnia and Herzegovina in Toronto. (REUTERS)
AI Quick Read

Searching for their first-ever win at a FIFA Word Cup, Canada welcome Bosnia and Herzegovina at the Toronto Stadium on Friday night (June 12 in IST) in a Group B clash. Although Canada have been hit by injuries, Jesse Marsch's men would like to use the home support in their third appearance after 1986 and 2022.

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On the other hand, Bosnia and Herzegovina booked their spot in the FIFA World Cup 2026 for the first time since 2014, after upsetting Wales and four-time champions Italy in the UEFA play-offs. Undoubtedly, a lot will depend on 40-year-old captain Edin Dzeko, who scored six goals in the qualifiers for Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Canada vs Bosnia and Herzegovina Live Updates

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Canada vs Bosnia & Herzegovina match details

MatchGroup B
DateJune 13 (in IST)
Kick-Off Time12:30 AM IST
StadiumToronto Stadium
RefereeFacundo Tello (Argentina)
VARHernan Mastrangelo (Argentina)

Canada vs Bosnia & Herzegovina Team News

Canada: The Canadians will heavily depend on Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies, alongside the likes of Jonathan David and Tajon Buchanan. However, the Canadian think-tank are still doubtful over the availability of centre-back Moïse Bombito, who is perhaps the best defender in the country, and attacking midfielder Marcelo Flores (who ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament after being named in the World Cup squad).

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Bosnia & Herzegovina: The Bosnian squad revolves around former Manchester City star Edin Dzeko. Although there are no major issues, reserve goalkeeper Osman Hadžikić was forced to withdraw from the tournament due to an injury. He has been replaced by Mladen Jurkas.

Also Read | FIFA World Cup 2026: Can you watch matches for free using a VPN?

Canada vs Bosnia & Herzegovina Head-to-Head

Matches2
Canada won0
Bosnia and Herzegovina won1
Draw1
Last meeting0-0 draw in FIFA friendly (2019)
Last FIFA World Cup meetingNone

Canada have played Bosnia and Herzegovina only twice in history with the latter enjoying a 1-0 advantage as far as the head-to-head record is considered. While their first match in 2013 was won by Bosnia and Herzegovina, their last meeting in 2019 ended a goalless draw.

Canada vs Bosnia and Herzegovina team strategy

Canada: Head coach Jesse Marsch has made Canada into an aggressive side with a high-intensity playing style with quick transitions on the pitch. Canada's main objective would be to use the home support in Toronto and force the opponent to make mistakes. With the usage of vertical passes rather than long spells of possession, Canada would target Bosnia and Herzegovina full-backs with pace and overlapping runs.

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Bosnia and Herzegovina: Under head coach Sergej Barbarez, Bosnia and Herzegovina have turned into a successful defensive organization and are able to stay compact in a mid-block defensive shape. The Bosnian side would look for counter-attacks through veteran striker Edin Džeko.

Also Read | Referees at FIFA World Cup 2026 get new companion; What's in there?

Canada vs Bosnia and Herzegovina prediction

I asked ChatGPT who would win the Group B clash between hosts Canada and Bosnia and Herzegovina. Here’s how AI responded.

The prediction leaned towards home side Canada due to their local support. Having not lost a single game in their last 11 friendlies, Canada have certainly the upper hand in Toronto. Additionally, Canada's attacking quality through David and Davies makes them the favourites.

Having said that, Bosnia and Herzegovina can't be taken lightly who eliminated Italy to secure a World Cup spot. The AI prediction went in favour of Canada winning 2-1.

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Canada vs Bosnia & Herzegovina possible line-ups

Canada: Crepeau (GK) - Johnston, De Fougerolles, Cornelius, Laryea - Buchanan, Eustaquio, Kone, Millar - David, Larin

Bosnia and Herzegovina: Vasilj (GK) - Muharemovic, Katic, Kolasinac - Dedic, Sunjic, Hadziahmetovic, Basic, Bajraktarevic - Alajbegovic - Demirovic

Where to watch Canada vs Bosnia & Herzegovina in India?

ZEE5 has secured the broadcast deal for the FIFA World Cup 2026 for Indian audience. The Canada vs Bosnia and Herzegovina Group B clash will be telecast live on Unite8 Sports 2, Unite8 Sports 2 HD (both English) and Unite8 Sports 1, Unite8 Sports 1 HD (both Hindi) channels. Live streaming of Canada vs Bosnia and Herzegovina is available on ZEE5 app and website.

Get all updates from FIFA World Cup 2026 here, along with FIFA World Cup 2026 Complete Schedule and FIFA World Cup 2026 Points Table.

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About the Author

Koushik Paul

Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More

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