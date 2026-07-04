Canada vs Morocco prediction: Can Jesse Marsch's boys turn the table? Where to watch FIFA World Cup match, H2H & more

Co-hosts Canada have already scripted history by reaching the knockout stages on home soil at the FIFA World Cup 2026, but an even bigger challenge awaits against 2022 semifinalists Morocco as they face off in the first round of 16 fixture on Saturday in Houston.
Led by Achraf Hakimi, the Atlas Lions have once again shown their ability to trouble the world's elite as they knocked out the Netherlands in the round of 32 and also held on to their nerves to a 1-1 draw against the five-time champions, Brazil, in the group stage.
Hakimi and his crew will be aiming for another deep run, while Canada will look to secure their first-ever FIFA World Cup quarterfinal appearance. The Canadians will be a tough nut to crack, simply because of their never-say-die attitude as they scored against South Africa in added time to clinch a win that looked destined for extra-time.
|Match
|Round of 16
|Kick-off (IST)
|10:30 PM
|Date
|July 4
|Venue
|Houston Stadium
|Match Referee
|Michael Oliver
Canada: The biggest boost for Canada is the availability of Alphonso Davies. The Bayern Munich star came off the bench to make his first start against South Africa on the round of 32 in the last 15 minutes. It remains to be seen whether Davies starts against Morocco. However, Canada will be without Ismael Kone, who broke his leg.
Morocco: For the Atlas Lions, defender Chadi Riad is likely to be available for Morocco, after going off injured against the Netherlands.
|Region
|Where to watch on TV
|Live Streaming platform
|India & Subcontinent
|Unite8 Sports (Zee)
|Zee5
|Australia
|SBS
|SBS On Demand
|China
|CMG
|Migu, Xiaohongshu
|Japan
|NHK, Nippon TV, Fuji TV
|DAZN
|South Korea
|JTBC, KBS
|NAVER Sports, CHZZK
|Indonesia
|TVRI
|MAXstream, Fola Play
|Malaysia
|RTM
|Unifi TV
|Singapore
|Mediacorp
|mewatch
|New Zealand
|TVNZ
|TVNZ+
|Brazil
|Grupo Globo, SBT, N Sports
|CazéTV, Globoplay
|Argentina
|Telefe, TV Pública, TyC Sports
|DSports
|Colombia
|Caracol Televisión, RCN, Win Sports
|DSports
|Chile
|Chilevisión
|DSports
|Peru
|América Televisión
|DSports
|Ecuador
|Teleamazonas
|DSports
|Uruguay
|Canal 5
|Antel TV, DSports
|Central America
|Tigo Sports, Albavisión
|Tigo Sports App
|United Kingdom
|BBC, ITV
|BBC iPlayer, ITVX
|Germany
|ARD, ZDF
|Magenta Sport
|France
|M6, beIN Sports
|M6+, beIN CONNECT
|Spain
|RTVE, Mediapro
|RTVE Play, DAZN
|Italy
|RAI
|DAZN, RaiPlay
|Netherlands
|NOS
|NPO Start
|Portugal
|RTP, SIC, TVI, Sport TV
|LiveModeTV
|Belgium
|VRT, RTBF
|VRT MAX, RTBF Auvio
|Croatia
|HRT
|HRTi
|Poland
|TVP
|TVP Sport
|United States
|Fox Sports, Telemundo
|Fox Sports App, Tubi (select free matches), Peacock (Spanish)
|Canada
|Bell Media (TSN / RDS)
|TSN+
|Mexico
|TelevisaUnivision, TV Azteca
|ViX
|MENA Region
|beIN Sports, Alkass Sports
|beIN CONNECT
|Sub-Saharan Africa
|SuperSport, New World TV
|SuperSport Play
|South Africa
|SABC, SportyTV
|SABC+
|Nigeria
|SportyTV, StarTimes
|StarTimes ON
|Morocco
|SNRT, beIN Sports
|beIN CONNECT
Canada have never beaten Morocco in international football in their four appearances so far. Their first appearance came in 1984 when Morocco won 3-2. In the FIFA World Cup, Canada and Morocco have faced each other only once in 2022 edition, with the African nation winning 2-1.
|Total Matches
|4
|Canada won
|0
|Morocco won
|3
|Draws
|1
|Last Meeting
|Canada won 2-1 in 2022
|FIFA World Cup Meeting
|Canada won 2-1 in 2022
Morocco are the clear-cut favourites to win the game inside 90 minutes. According to Opta supercomputer's 25,000 pre-match simulations, Morocco are destined to win 51.8% and have 67.0% chance of progressing to the quarterfinals via any method (penalties or straightaway win).
Canada have been favoured 21.7% for a win while the chances for a draw inside the regulation time is 26.5%.
Canada: Crepeau; Johnston, Bombito, Cornelius, Davies; Buchanan, Saliba, Eustaquio, Millar; Oluwaseyi, David
Morocco: Bono; Hakimi, Diop, Riad, Mazraoui; Bouaddi, El Mourabet; Diaz, Ounahi, Talbi; Saibari
Get all updates fromFIFA World Cup 2026 here, along withFIFA World Cup 2026 Complete Schedule andFIFA World Cup 2026 Points Table.
Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025. <br><br> While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen. <br><br> If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at <a href="koushik.paul@htdigital.in">koushik.paul@htdigital.in</a>.
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