Canada vs Morocco prediction: Can Jesse Marsch's boys turn the table? Where to watch FIFA World Cup match, H2H & more

Canada will take on Morocco in the first Round of 16 clash of the FIFA World Cup 2026 in Houston on Saturday. The winner of this will take on either France or Paraguay in the quarterfinals.

Koushik Paul
Updated4 Jul 2026, 03:39 PM IST
Canada's Alphonso Davies during training.
Canada's Alphonso Davies during training.(Reuters)

Co-hosts Canada have already scripted history by reaching the knockout stages on home soil at the FIFA World Cup 2026, but an even bigger challenge awaits against 2022 semifinalists Morocco as they face off in the first round of 16 fixture on Saturday in Houston.

Led by Achraf Hakimi, the Atlas Lions have once again shown their ability to trouble the world's elite as they knocked out the Netherlands in the round of 32 and also held on to their nerves to a 1-1 draw against the five-time champions, Brazil, in the group stage.

Also Read | FIFA World Cup 2026 July 4 match scores: Argentina break Cabo Verde hearts

Hakimi and his crew will be aiming for another deep run, while Canada will look to secure their first-ever FIFA World Cup quarterfinal appearance. The Canadians will be a tough nut to crack, simply because of their never-say-die attitude as they scored against South Africa in added time to clinch a win that looked destined for extra-time.

Canada vs Morocco match details

MatchRound of 16
Kick-off (IST)10:30 PM 
Date July 4
VenueHouston Stadium
Match RefereeMichael Oliver

Canada vs Morocco: Team news

Canada: The biggest boost for Canada is the availability of Alphonso Davies. The Bayern Munich star came off the bench to make his first start against South Africa on the round of 32 in the last 15 minutes. It remains to be seen whether Davies starts against Morocco. However, Canada will be without Ismael Kone, who broke his leg.

Also Read | Argentina vs Cabo Verde score today: Messi & Co survive massive scare in Miami

Morocco: For the Atlas Lions, defender Chadi Riad is likely to be available for Morocco, after going off injured against the Netherlands.

When and where to watch Canada vs Morocco?

RegionWhere to watch on TVLive Streaming platform
India & SubcontinentUnite8 Sports (Zee)Zee5
AustraliaSBSSBS On Demand
ChinaCMGMigu, Xiaohongshu
JapanNHK, Nippon TV, Fuji TVDAZN
South KoreaJTBC, KBSNAVER Sports, CHZZK
IndonesiaTVRIMAXstream, Fola Play
MalaysiaRTMUnifi TV
SingaporeMediacorpmewatch
New ZealandTVNZTVNZ+
BrazilGrupo Globo, SBT, N SportsCazéTV, Globoplay
ArgentinaTelefe, TV Pública, TyC SportsDSports
ColombiaCaracol Televisión, RCN, Win SportsDSports
ChileChilevisiónDSports
PeruAmérica TelevisiónDSports
EcuadorTeleamazonasDSports
UruguayCanal 5Antel TV, DSports
Central AmericaTigo Sports, AlbavisiónTigo Sports App
United KingdomBBC, ITVBBC iPlayer, ITVX
GermanyARD, ZDFMagenta Sport
FranceM6, beIN SportsM6+, beIN CONNECT
SpainRTVE, MediaproRTVE Play, DAZN
ItalyRAIDAZN, RaiPlay
NetherlandsNOSNPO Start
PortugalRTP, SIC, TVI, Sport TVLiveModeTV
BelgiumVRT, RTBFVRT MAX, RTBF Auvio
CroatiaHRTHRTi
PolandTVPTVP Sport
United StatesFox Sports, TelemundoFox Sports App, Tubi (select free matches), Peacock (Spanish)
CanadaBell Media (TSN / RDS)TSN+
MexicoTelevisaUnivision, TV AztecaViX
MENA RegionbeIN Sports, Alkass SportsbeIN CONNECT
Sub-Saharan AfricaSuperSport, New World TVSuperSport Play
South AfricaSABC, SportyTVSABC+
NigeriaSportyTV, StarTimesStarTimes ON
MoroccoSNRT, beIN SportsbeIN CONNECT

Canada vs Morocco head-to-head

Canada have never beaten Morocco in international football in their four appearances so far. Their first appearance came in 1984 when Morocco won 3-2. In the FIFA World Cup, Canada and Morocco have faced each other only once in 2022 edition, with the African nation winning 2-1.

Total Matches4
Canada won0
Morocco won3
Draws1
Last MeetingCanada won 2-1 in 2022
FIFA World Cup Meeting Canada won 2-1 in 2022

Canada vs Morocco Prediction

Morocco are the clear-cut favourites to win the game inside 90 minutes. According to Opta supercomputer's 25,000 pre-match simulations, Morocco are destined to win 51.8% and have 67.0% chance of progressing to the quarterfinals via any method (penalties or straightaway win).

Canada have been favoured 21.7% for a win while the chances for a draw inside the regulation time is 26.5%.

Also Read | FIFA World Cup 2026 July 4 match scores: Argentina break Cabo Verde hearts

Canada vs Morocco probable starting line-ups

Canada: Crepeau; Johnston, Bombito, Cornelius, Davies; Buchanan, Saliba, Eustaquio, Millar; Oluwaseyi, David

Morocco: Bono; Hakimi, Diop, Riad, Mazraoui; Bouaddi, El Mourabet; Diaz, Ounahi, Talbi; Saibari

Get all updates fromFIFA World Cup 2026 here, along withFIFA World Cup 2026 Complete Schedule andFIFA World Cup 2026 Points Table.

About the Author

Koushik Paul

Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025. <br><br> While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen. <br><br> If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at <a href="koushik.paul@htdigital.in">koushik.paul@htdigital.in</a>.

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