Canada vs Morocco prediction: Can Jesse Marsch's boys turn the table? Where to watch FIFA World Cup match, H2H & more

Co-hosts Canada have already scripted history by reaching the knockout stages on home soil at the FIFA World Cup 2026, but an even bigger challenge awaits against 2022 semifinalists Morocco as they face off in the first round of 16 fixture on Saturday in Houston.
Led by Achraf Hakimi, the Atlas Lions have once again shown their ability to trouble the world's elite as they knocked out the Netherlands in the round of 32 and also held on to their nerves to a 1-1 draw against the five-time champions, Brazil, in the group stage.
Hakimi and his crew will be aiming for another deep run, while Canada will look to secure their first-ever FIFA World Cup quarterfinal appearance. The Canadians will be a tough nut to crack, simply because of their never-say-die attitude as they scored against South Africa in added time to clinch a win that looked destined for extra-time.
|Match
|Round of 16
|Kick-off (IST)
|10:30 PM
|Date
|July 4
|Venue
|Houston Stadium
|Match Referee
|Michael Oliver
Canada: The biggest boost for Canada is the availability of Alphonso Davies. The Bayern Munich star came off the bench to make his first start against South Africa on the round of 32 in the last 15 minutes. It remains to be seen whether Davies starts against Morocco. However, Canada will be without Ismael Kone, who broke his leg.
Morocco: For the Atlas Lions, defender Chadi Riad is likely to be available for Morocco, after going off injured against the Netherlands.
|Region
|Where to watch on TV
|Live Streaming platform
|India & Subcontinent
|Unite8 Sports (Zee)
|Zee5
|Australia
|SBS
|SBS On Demand
|China
|CMG
|Migu, Xiaohongshu
|Japan
|NHK, Nippon TV, Fuji TV
|DAZN
|South Korea
|JTBC, KBS
|NAVER Sports, CHZZK
|Indonesia
|TVRI
|MAXstream, Fola Play
|Malaysia
|RTM
|Unifi TV
|Singapore
|Mediacorp
|mewatch
|New Zealand
|TVNZ
|TVNZ+
|Brazil
|Grupo Globo, SBT, N Sports
|CazéTV, Globoplay
|Argentina
|Telefe, TV Pública, TyC Sports
|DSports
|Colombia
|Caracol Televisión, RCN, Win Sports
|DSports
|Chile
|Chilevisión
|DSports
|Peru
|América Televisión
|DSports
|Ecuador
|Teleamazonas
|DSports
|Uruguay
|Canal 5
|Antel TV, DSports
|Central America
|Tigo Sports, Albavisión
|Tigo Sports App
|United Kingdom
|BBC, ITV
|BBC iPlayer, ITVX
|Germany
|ARD, ZDF
|Magenta Sport
|France
|M6, beIN Sports
|M6+, beIN CONNECT
|Spain
|RTVE, Mediapro
|RTVE Play, DAZN
|Italy
|RAI
|DAZN, RaiPlay
|Netherlands
|NOS
|NPO Start
|Portugal
|RTP, SIC, TVI, Sport TV
|LiveModeTV
|Belgium
|VRT, RTBF
|VRT MAX, RTBF Auvio
|Croatia
|HRT
|HRTi
|Poland
|TVP
|TVP Sport
|United States
|Fox Sports, Telemundo
|Fox Sports App, Tubi (select free matches), Peacock (Spanish)
|Canada
|Bell Media (TSN / RDS)
|TSN+
|Mexico
|TelevisaUnivision, TV Azteca
|ViX
|MENA Region
|beIN Sports, Alkass Sports
|beIN CONNECT
|Sub-Saharan Africa
|SuperSport, New World TV
|SuperSport Play
|South Africa
|SABC, SportyTV
|SABC+
|Nigeria
|SportyTV, StarTimes
|StarTimes ON
|Morocco
|SNRT, beIN Sports
|beIN CONNECT
Canada have never beaten Morocco in international football in their four appearances so far. Their first appearance came in 1984 when Morocco won 3-2. In the FIFA World Cup, Canada and Morocco have faced each other only once in 2022 edition, with the African nation winning 2-1.
|Total Matches
|4
|Canada won
|0
|Morocco won
|3
|Draws
|1
|Last Meeting
|Canada won 2-1 in 2022
|FIFA World Cup Meeting
|Canada won 2-1 in 2022
Morocco are the clear-cut favourites to win the game inside 90 minutes. According to Opta supercomputer's 25,000 pre-match simulations, Morocco are destined to win 51.8% and have 67.0% chance of progressing to the quarterfinals via any method (penalties or straightaway win).
Canada have been favoured 21.7% for a win while the chances for a draw inside the regulation time is 26.5%.
Canada: Crepeau; Johnston, Bombito, Cornelius, Davies; Buchanan, Saliba, Eustaquio, Millar; Oluwaseyi, David
Morocco: Bono; Hakimi, Diop, Riad, Mazraoui; Bouaddi, El Mourabet; Diaz, Ounahi, Talbi; Saibari
Get all updates fromFIFA World Cup 2026 here, along withFIFA World Cup 2026 Complete Schedule andFIFA World Cup 2026 Points Table.