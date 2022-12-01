FIFA World Cup 2022: Canada vs Morocco prediction, time, live-streaming details

Canada have already been eliminated from the FIFA World Cup 2022 while Morocco are holding the second position in Group F at this moment. A win in this match will confirm Morocco’s entry to the next round for the first time since 1986 whereas the Canadian team, who showed great resilience against Belgium, will play for pride.
Overview
Canada co-host the FIFA World Cup 2026 and have already shown that they have a strong young team ready to support their cause in the next tournament. Morocco will, however, focus on the present and try to finish on top of the group to avoid a potential clash with Spain in the next round.
Teams
Canada
The results do not justify how Canada played in this tournament. They will now look for solace by finishing their world cup campaign with some point against their name. Having lost against both Belgium and Croatia, Canada now have Morocco - who are desperate to win this match. This will be Canada’s final chance at Qatar 2022, and they would prefer finishing while making an impression.
Morocco
Morocco have maintained a clean sheet even after playing two matches in the group stages. The only otherThey are in a position to move to the next round because of their determination in the Croatia match to hold their opposition in a goalless draw and exhibition of effectiveness against Belgium, the no. 2 team as per FIFA ranking, whom they beat 2-0. Walid Regragui has said that his boys are “ready to die for" a spot in the Round of 16.
Head-to-Head
Morocco are yet to be defeated by Canada, having played three matches so far. They won two against their North American opposition, and one match ended in a draw. More importantly for Morocco, they have scored eight goals against Canada so far while conceding just thrice.
Key Players
Canadian forward Jonathan David will impress with his skills. Morocco, on the other hand, will depend heavily on winger Hakim Ziyech and right-back Achraf Hakimi.
Date, Time & Venue
The Canada vs Morocco match will be played on December 1 at 08:30 PM (Indian time) in the Al Thumama Stadium, Al Thumama.
Live-streaming Details
The Canada vs Morocco match will be broadcast live on the Sports18 and Sports18 HD TV channels in India and Jio Cinema's app and website will both offer free live streaming of the event.
Prediction
Morocco will give their best to get the better of Canada and win it 3-1.
