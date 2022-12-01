FIFA World Cup 2022: Canada vs Morocco prediction, time, live-streaming details

Morocco

Morocco have maintained a clean sheet even after playing two matches in the group stages. The only otherThey are in a position to move to the next round because of their determination in the Croatia match to hold their opposition in a goalless draw and exhibition of effectiveness against Belgium, the no. 2 team as per FIFA ranking, whom they beat 2-0. Walid Regragui has said that his boys are “ready to die for" a spot in the Round of 16.